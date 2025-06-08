Brentford star Wissa scores in Congolese victory

Brentford striker Yoane Wissa was among the goals as the Democratic Republic of Congo beat Madagascar 3-1 on Sunday in a warm-up match for 2026 World Cup qualifiers. HT Image

The 28-year-old, who scored 19 Premier League goals last season for the Bees, struck after 33 minutes with a close-range shot that beat goalkeeper Sonny Laiton at his near post.

Earlier, Turkey-based Simon Banza had put the Congolese ahead, and he scored again midway through the second half in French city Orleans.

El Hadary Raheriniaina reduced the arrears in added time for Madagascar, who lie 54 places below DR Congo in the world rankings.

DR Congo are one point ahead of Senegal and Sudan in a World Cup qualifying group and will have home advantage over both rivals later this year.

They are hoping to return to the global football showpiece for the first time since 1974. The country was called Zaire then and they suffered a humiliating 9-0 drubbing from Yugoslavia in a group match.

Veteran Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes calmly converted an 80th-minute penalty to earn the tiny west African island nation a 1-1 draw against Georgia in Kutaisi.

Cape Verde, who came to the Caucasus after a three-goal victory over Malaysia, had fallen behind in first half added time when Saba Lobjanidze scored off a far-post header.

Reigning African champions the Ivory Coast fielded an experimental side against 2026 World Cup qualifiers New Zealand and lost 1-0 in Toronto.

The Ivorians had looked the likelier team to score in the first half only to fall behind on 41 minutes when Elijah Just struck.

Benni McCarthy, a former Manchester United first-team coach, is still seeking his first victory in charge of Kenya after a 0-0 draw with Chad in Moroccan city Marrakesh.

The scorer of a record 32 goals for South Africa during a playing career that included spells in the Premier League and La Liga, has drawn twice and lost once since being appointed this year.

