Bundesliga Preview: What to watch in German soccer this weekend

BERLIN — Beers and tears are set to flow in the Bundesliga amid Bayern Munich's title celebrations, farewell tributes, and two teams potentially relegated from the division this weekend.

Bottom two Bochum and Holstein Kiel could be demoted on Saturday if their and other results don’t go their way.

Bayern, which clinched its 34th German championship last weekend with two rounds to spare, will be presented with the trophy after its home match against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday, when the departing Thomas Müller will be honored after 25 years at the club.

England star Harry Kane will finally get to take part in title-winning celebrations.

Meanwhile, a host of teams are fighting for European qualification with just two points between Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig in the race for the last Champions League qualification spot. Only the top four teams qualify for Europe’s premier competition.

— Bochum needs to avoid defeat at Mainz to stave off demotion. Even a win might not be enough if Heidenheim wins at Union Berlin at the same time. Heidenheim is third from bottom, four points clear of Bochum, in the relegation playoff place.

— Kiel would be demoted by a defeat to Champions League-chasing Freiburg if Heidenheim beats Union. Freiburg, which should have beaten Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, will be targeting three points to defend the all-important fourth place.

— Borussia Dortmund has put itself in contention for the Champions League with three straight wins since its 2-2 draw with Bayern. Niko Kovač’s team next visits Leverkusen on Sunday, when the home team will be under pressure to produce a good showing to appease fans frustrated by the speculation over Xabi Alonso’s future as coach.

— Third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt can secure Champions League qualification with a win over visiting St. Pauli on Sunday. Even a draw will be enough if Freiburg fails to beat Kiel or Dortmund fails to beat Leverkusen earlier. But St. Pauli could be playing for its survival, depending on other results on Saturday. A win would guarantee the Hamburg team’s place in the Bundesliga next season.

— Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy scored twice against Wolfsburg last weekend and already has 19 goals in his first season with the club. His goals could prove vital if Kovač’s team is to complete its renaissance with Champions League qualification. Dortmund was 11th when Kovač took over.

— Frankfurt forward Jean-Matteo Bahoya is the fastest player in the Bundesliga, clocked at more than 37 kph against Bochum in the 26th round. The 19-year-old French forward has made 32 appearances for Frankfurt this season.

— Jamal Musiala is still working on his comeback for Bayern. The 22-year-old Germany star hasn’t played since early April because of a left thigh injury but the club is hopeful he’ll be fit for the revamped Club World Cup in the United States next month.

— Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano has returned to training after a knee operation, but Kim Min-jae needs more time after an Achilles problem.

— Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Müller left hospital on Monday after a serious head injury in last weekend’s game against Bochum, which also took a heavy toll on Bochum forward Philipp Hofmann. Hofmann broke a rib causing his lung to collapse and will miss the rest of the season.

— Mainz defender Dominik Kohr is out for the rest of the season with a left knee injury from Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Frankfurt.

— St. Pauli winger Elias Saad is also out with a right thigh injury from last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Werder Bremen, becoming the club’s fourth player to miss the rest of the season after James Sands, Karol Mets and captain Jackson Irvine.

— The Bild tabloid reported this week that Dortmund has decided against offering new deals to Emre Can, Julian Brandt, Pascal Groß and Niklas Süle.

— The Ruhr Nachrichten reports that Dortmund is interested in bringing another Bellingham to the club, Jobe, the younger brother of Jude, who had a successful stint in Dortmund before his big-money move to Real Madrid. The 19-year-old Jobe Bellingham plays for Sunderland in England's second division.

— Liverpool is targeting Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, according to the Stuttgarter Nachrichten. The local newspaper reports Stuttgart would demand a club record fee of 60 million euros to let the defensive midfielder go. The 24-year-old Stiller has played almost every game for Stuttgart this season and made four appearances for Germany. Some are calling him the “new Toni Kroos.”

— “I’m definitely keen to leave my comfort zone at some point and experience something new.” — Florian Wirtz stokes transfer speculation in a Sports Illustrated interview.

