Bundesliga Preview: What to watch in German soccer this weekend

DUESSELDORF, Germany — The final day of the Bundesliga season brings a Champions League shootout as Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and Freiburg battle it out for the last two qualifying spots for Europe's biggest club competition. HT Image

Bayern Munich secured the title two weeks ago, and its players were pictured partying on the Spanish island of Ibiza following the trophy presentation at last week's home game. Bayern may look at resting players bound for the Nations League and Club World Cup in coming weeks. Bayer Leverkusen will finish second, no matter what happens in coach Xabi Alonso's last game.

All of Saturday's nine games kick off at the same time on a hectic final day.

— Dortmund hosts already-relegated Holstein Kiel and a win will almost certainly be enough for it to qualify for the Champions League. That would complete a remarkable comeback for a team which was 11th in mid-March.

— Fourth-place Freiburg hosts third-place Frankfurt with a Champions League spot on the line. Freiburg will qualify for the first time ever with a win, while Frankfurt is safe with a win or draw. Both qualify if Dortmund can't beat Kiel.

— Alonso's Leverkusen was beaten by Dortmund in his last home game but a visit to Mainz offers the chance to sign off with a win.

— After his emotional farewell to Bayern's fans at home last week, Thomas Müller can mark his 503rd — and possibly last — Bundesliga game at Hoffenheim. The experienced forward is leaving Bayern when his contract expires following the Club World Cup in the United States in June and July.

— If Dortmund can qualify for the Champions League again, it will have striker Serhou Guirassy to thank. He's scored 20 Bundesliga goals this season and five in the last four games.

— Ritsu Doan is the closest Freiburg has to a star in a team of hard-working, experienced players. His nine goals are the most of any Freiburg player in the league this season, and the Japanese winger has eight assists too.

— Stuttgart's midfielder Angelo Stiller is out of Saturday's game against Leipzig with an ankle ligament injury. The club hopes he can return for next week's German Cup final.

— Eric Dier is bidding farewell to Bayern after the England defender signed for Monaco on Wednesday. Forward Leroy Sané has just weeks left on his Bayern contract, though reports in German media indicate the forward may yet sign an extension.

— It's not just Xabi Alonso who could be on the move. Leverkusen's team could look very different next season as speculation swirls about the future of star attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, who's been linked with Bayern and other leading European clubs. Wing back Jeremie Frimpong has been linked with Liverpool.

— Dortmund has made defender Daniel Svensson's loan move from Nordsjaelland permanent after a strong second half of the season. The left back signed a four-year contract Wednesday.

“I demand that we approach every game as if it were a Champions League game.” — Dortmund coach Niko Kovac.

