Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca said he would leave forward Pedro Neto to decide whether to play a part in Friday's Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras as he mourns the tragic death of Portugal teammate Diogo Jota. Chelsea to let Portugal's Neto decide whether to play against Palmeiras

"It is completely Pedro's decision," Maresca said when asked if Neto would play in the match at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Liverpool star Jota died alongside his younger brother Andre Silva after their vehicle veered off a motorway in northern Spain before bursting into flames on Thursday.

Neto, who has scored three goals in three appearances so far at the Club World Cup, played with Jota in the Portugal team that won the UEFA Nations League last month.

The duo also played together at Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in their careers.

"I had a chat this morning with Pedro. Any decision he takes is the correct one and we will support him," a visibly emotional Maresca said.

Meanwhile, new Chelsea signing Joao Pedro could make his debut against Palmeiras despite only just joining up with his new teammates from an off-season break.

"Joao's situation is a bit strange, or different, because he was on holiday," Maresca said.

The 23-year-old Brazilian forward completed a move to Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion for a reported £60 million on Wednesday and immediately began training with the squad.

His last game for Brighton was on April 19 in the Premier League, although he was training alone while on holiday.

"Even if he was working, it is not the same working by yourself, but we are very happy with Joao," Maresca added.

"The last two days he has worked with us and we will see if we can give him some minutes tomorrow."

Chelsea, without the suspended Moises Caicedo in midfield against Palmeiras, will also come up against Estevao Willian, who will join the London club after the tournament.

Maresca said the presence of the teenage Brazil winger did not impact his preparations for the game.

"We are used to preparing games thinking about the team and the players on the other side and we have done the same here," said the Italian.

"We don't care about him being with us after this competition. We are just thinking about trying to beat Palmeiras."

as/tym

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.