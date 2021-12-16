Covid outbreak forces postponement of Manchester United vs Brighton match
"It is with regret that this is the fourth Premier League fixture to have been postponed in the past week," the league said in a statement.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Reuters |
Manchester United's match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Old Trafford club, the Premier League said on Thursday.
"While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League's intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
