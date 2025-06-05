Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal to Nations League final with 2-1 win over Germany

AP |
Jun 05, 2025 02:59 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal to Nations League final with 2-1 win over Germany

MUNICH — Cristiano Ronaldo scored again as Portugal came from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in their Nations League semifinal on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo captained Portugal and scored his 137th international goal five minutes after substitute Francisco Conceição equalized with a blistering shot in the 63rd.

Ronaldo became the oldest player to ever score against Germany while ending his “curse” against the country. The former Real Madrid star lost each of the previous five games he'd played against Germany.

Liverpool target Florian Wirtz had given the home team a 48th-minute lead with a perfectly placed header inside the right post, but Portugal coach Roberto Martínez made his changes count as he brought on Conceição and Champions League winner Vitinha among the substitutes.

Vitinha excelled as Portugal finished the game in the ascendancy just four days after he helped Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League final against Inter Milan in the same stadium on Saturday.

Germany needed goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen at his best to prevent the visitors from scoring any more.

PSG wing backs João Neves and Nuno Mendes both started for Portugal, while Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade started for his Germany debut.

Conceição only needed five minutes to make a mark with a brilliant long-range strike inside the far post after he surged past Robin Gosens like he wasn’t there. Mendes gave Ronaldo a simple finish five minutes after that.

“It could have been more,” Mendes said.

France plays Spain in Stuttgart on Thursday in the other semifinal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris.
Thursday, June 05, 2025
