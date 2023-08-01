Cristiano Ronaldo shatters 42-year-old world record, leaves Pele in his wake

Cristiano Ronaldo sparked Al Nassr's comeback from 1-0 down in the Arab Club Champions Cup with a bullet of a header in the 74th minute of the match. Al Nassr went on to score three more times and ended up winning 4-1 despite being 1-0 down for much of the game. In more than 900 club appearances since his debut in 2002, Ronaldo has scored over 700 goals(AP)

Apart from sparking his side's comeback, that goal also helped Ronaldo go past German great Gerd Muller in the list of players with most number of headed goals. It was the 145th time that Ronaldo had scored with his head, going past Muller 144. Considered one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, Muller last played for Fort Lauderdale Strikers in 1981. He had led West Germany to the 1974 World Cup title and the 1972 Europeam Championship. Muller also won three European Cups in his illustrious career at Bayern Munich, apart from winning four Bundesliga titles.

Third on the list is Spain and Real Madrid great Santillana and fourth is late Brazil legend Pele. Santillana had scored 125 headed goals while Pele headed it in 124 times. Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January 2023 after severing ties with Premier League side, Manchester United and has scored 15 goals for the Saudi Pro League side ever since. This is the fifth club of his illustrious professional career. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner began his club career in 2002 with Sporting CP of Portugal. Since then, he has played for Manchester United in two spells between 2006 and 2009 and 2021 and 2022, Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018, Juventus from 2018 to 2021 and now Al Nassr.

In more than 900 club appearances since his debut in 2002, Ronaldo has scored over 700 goals. He is also the leading international goal scorer. The Portuguese ace has won numerous prestigious championships throughout his career, including the UEFA Champions Leagues five times - once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid. Three of those titles with Madrid came on the trot. Ronaldo has also won the English Premier League thrice, the La Liga twice and the Italian Serie A twice.

