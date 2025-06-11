Dressing room seems like a funeral, but we can still qualify: Marquez after Hong Kong defeat

Hong Kong, "The dressing room is like a funeral ," said Indian football head coach Manolo Marquez as he struggled to explain the 0-1 loss to Hong Kong here even though he remained optimistic about the team's chances of qualifying for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. HT Image

India conceded in the fifth minute of stoppage time on Tuesday, slumping to a second straight goalless outing in Asian Cup qualifiers, jeopardising their chances of qualifying for the Asian Cup.

"...we are not very happy. We are sad. The dressing room is like a funeral, practically," Marquez said when a question on the future of the team came up, insisting that it was not the time to dwell on that aspect.

"...But I still think that India has possibilities to qualify," he declared nonetheless in the post-match press conference.

Ranked 26 places above their opponents in the FIFA charts, the Indians were undone by poor finishing and lack of composure in key moments. India should have taken the lead in the 35th minute when Ashique Kuruniyan misjudged the delivery and fluffed a golden chance from close range.

"The game is easy to speak. Two teams fighting and that's all. Without too many chances. I think both teams defended both with order and one action. This is football," he said, trying hard to find the right words to explain the performance.

India now have just one point from two matches in Group C. With only the group winners advancing to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, the task ahead would be arduous.

"...we are not in a good moment. In terms of scores, it's difficult for us to score. But it's true that the team played with more order than in other games. This is true. But, unfortunately, we couldn't get any points here."

Marquez also lamented his side's inability to settle for a point.

"I repeat again, it's for me a very equal game and unfortunately for us, practically in the last action, we lost at least one point and Hong Kong have three points. I told in the dressing room, obviously we want to win.

"But sometimes the team doesn't know how to draw. And today, if you couldn't win the game before the minute 90-91, at least try to be in a position to avoid the defeat. But I feel that India is still in the fight."

Asked how India can fix their scoring woes, the coach responded with an honest reflection.

"Sometimes you never know. One day, this is not a problem of the national team, it's in clubs also. Sometimes there are four, five, six games that you don't score and suddenly you score three-four goals and you score

However, he steered clear of criticising individual players but conceded that at times, nerves are getting the better of them.

"I cannot say nothing negative about the players. I think that the effort was there, the attitude was there, the plan of the game was there. In some moments, I feel that we can play better with the ball and be more brave," he said.

"But this is about the situation that the team is not winning and the players are a little nervous. In some actions that the pass is clear, we are a little nervous," he admitted.

Since taking over from Igor Stimac last year, Marquez has overseen eight matches with only one win a 3-0 friendly victory over Maldives.

India have drawn four and lost three, including both critical Asian Cup qualifiers. The team has scored just five times while conceding nine, failing to find the net in their last three outings.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.