Echeverri practised free-kicks, the others didn't: Man City's Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola praised teenage attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri's dedication on the training ground after he netted a fine free-kick in the Club World Cup win over Al Ain on Sunday. HT Image

The 19-year-old scored City's second goal in a 6-0 rout of the UAE side in Atlanta which sent the Premier League club through to the last 16 of FIFA's expanded competition.

On his first start for the club Echeverri notched his first goal, with the youngster taking charge of a dead-ball situation on the edge of the box and whipping his effort around the wall into the top corner.

"I want to tell you something, so since he arrived , the three or four months with the lads, at the end of the training session, he was practising the free-kicks alone, with the 'keeper, with the wall," Guardiola told reporters.

"The others, they didn't practise, he was practising and practising, and work pays off.

"So at the end, he had the courage, the quality. When you practise, you know, it's like golf or like basketball, as much you practise free shots, the more chances you have."

Echeverri, nicknamed the 'Little Devil', joined from Argentine giants River Plate and made his City debut in May, in the FA Cup final defeat by Crystal Palace.

Guardiola took him off at half-time for Phil Foden, later explaining the playmaker had suffered a small knock.

"It was a fantastic goal, he's an incredible player in the small spaces," continued the City coach.

"Unfortunately, he could not continue to half-time a problem with the ankle, but yeah, he was truly good in the first minutes, and... he made a fantastic goal, the free kick was really, really, really good."

With two late goals in the game from Oscar Bobb and Rayan Cherki, City came close to overtaking Juventus at the top of Group G.

They are level on points with the Old Lady but trail them on goals scored, meaning if City are to finish top of the group and potentially avoid Real Madrid in the last 16, they must beat Juve on Thursday in Orlando.

"With one more goal we'd have two options. Now we have just one, maybe it's better," said Guardiola.

" important is that we are in the next phase... top, top teams sooner or later so it doesn't matter.

"We see the Brazilian teams, European top-class teams, so it's not a big concern."

rbs/as

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.