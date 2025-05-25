Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Emery accuses ref of 'big mistake' as Villa fails to reach Champions League

AP |
May 25, 2025 11:55 PM IST

Emery accuses ref of 'big mistake' as Villa fails to reach Champions League

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery confronted referee Thomas Bramall after the final whistle in the Premier League’s final round Sunday, unhappy at what he believed was a “big mistake” by the match official that potentially cost the team a place in the Champions League.

HT Image
HT Image

A win over Manchester United at Old Trafford would have qualified Villa for Europe’s elite club competition and Morgan Rogers thought he had given the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute when he dispossessed goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and slotted the ball into an empty net.

However, the referee blew for a foul by Rogers on Bayindir, feeling the goalkeeper had possession of the ball in his hands before the midfielder kicked it away.

Villa’s players and Emery protested but Bramall’s decision stood, with the Premier League saying on X: “The whistle was blown by the referee before the ball entered the goal, therefore the incident was not reviewable by the VAR.”

United scored about three minutes later through Amad Diallo and won 2-0, dropping Villa into sixth place — one spot out of the Champions League qualification positions.

“The TV is clear with the move but of course we have to accept it,” Emery said. “It was a mistake. A big mistake.”

At the final whistle, Emery stood motionless on the touchline and stared at Bramall for a long time. After confronting the official as he came off the field, Emery continued his discussions with him as they went down the tunnel.

Asked whether he spoke to the referee about the incident, Emery said: “Yes, I told him but he knows it.”

Emery added: “We could have scored one goal and it would have been a good opportunity to continue and keep the result. We didn’t perform enough today to get a good result but we could get it.”

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Emery accuses ref of 'big mistake' as Villa fails to reach Champions League
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On