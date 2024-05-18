Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, Bournemouth 4-3 Luton Town EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Bournemouth v/s Luton Town match. Results of the game for now Bournemouth 4: Luton Town 3

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, Bournemouth 4-3 Luton Town EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Bournemouth and Luton Town at Bournemouth's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Bournemouth 4: Luton Town 3 Goal Scorers: Tahith Chong-Luton Town(9'),Chiedozie Ogbene-Luton Town(31'),Ross Barkley-Luton Town(45'+1'),Dominic Solanke-AFC Bournemouth(50'),Illia Zabarnyi-AFC Bournemouth(62'),Antoine Semenyo-AFC Bournemouth(64'),Antoine Semenyo-AFC Bournemouth(83'),...Read More

