    Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, Bournemouth 4-3 Luton Town EPL 2023

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST
    Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, Bournemouth 4-3 Luton Town EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Bournemouth v/s Luton Town match. Results of the game for now Bournemouth 4: Luton Town 3
    Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023
    Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023

    Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, Bournemouth 4-3 Luton Town EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Bournemouth and Luton Town at Bournemouth's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Bournemouth 4: Luton Town 3 Goal Scorers: Tahith Chong-Luton Town(9'),Chiedozie Ogbene-Luton Town(31'),Ross Barkley-Luton Town(45'+1'),Dominic Solanke-AFC Bournemouth(50'),Illia Zabarnyi-AFC Bournemouth(62'),Antoine Semenyo-AFC Bournemouth(64'),Antoine Semenyo-AFC Bournemouth(83'),...Read More

    BournemouthBournemouth
    18 May, 20244-3Fulltime
    Luton TownLuton Town
    Follow all the updates here:
    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Match Ends

    It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Bournemouth 4: Luton Town 3. Goal Scorers: Tahith Chong-Luton Town(9'),Chiedozie Ogbene-Luton Town(31'),Ross Barkley-Luton Town(45'+1'),Dominic Solanke-AFC Bournemouth(50'),Illia Zabarnyi-AFC Bournemouth(62'),Antoine Semenyo-AFC Bournemouth(64'),Antoine Semenyo-AFC Bournemouth(83'),

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+11' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half ends

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 4, Luton Town 3.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+9' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+8' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philip Billing.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+7' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Reece Burke (Luton Town).

    Enes Ünal (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+6' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+6' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    James Hill
    Ryan Christie
    AFC Bournemouth

    Substitution, Bournemouth. James Hill replaces Ryan Christie.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+5' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+4' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Luke Berry (Luton Town).

    Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+2' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Enes Ünal (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    90'+1' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Philip Billing
    Dominic Solanke
    AFC Bournemouth

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Philip Billing replaces Dominic Solanke.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    89' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Issa Kaboré (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    88' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Luke Berry
    Ross Barkley
    Luton Town

    Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Berry replaces Ross Barkley.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    88' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Andros Townsend
    Chiedozie Ogbene
    Luton Town

    Substitution, Luton Town. Andros Townsend replaces Chiedozie Ogbene.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    88' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Reece Burke (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross following a set piece situation.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    85' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Teden Mengi (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    83' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Antoine Semenyo
    Enes Ünal
    AFC Bournemouth

    Goal! Bournemouth 4, Luton Town 3. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enes Ünal.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    80' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Issa Kaboré.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    80' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    79' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Reece Burke (Luton Town).

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    79' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    76' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo following a corner.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    75' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Issa Kaboré.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    75' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Cauley Woodrow.

    May 18, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    73' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Cauley Woodrow
    Tahith Chong
    Luton Town

    Substitution, Luton Town. Cauley Woodrow replaces Tahith Chong because of an injury.

    Load More
    Newer UpdatesOlder Updates
