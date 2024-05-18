Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, Bournemouth 4-3 Luton Town EPL 2023
Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, Bournemouth 4-3 Luton Town EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Bournemouth and Luton Town at Bournemouth's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Bournemouth 4: Luton Town 3 Goal Scorers: Tahith Chong-Luton Town(9'),Chiedozie Ogbene-Luton Town(31'),Ross Barkley-Luton Town(45'+1'),Dominic Solanke-AFC Bournemouth(50'),Illia Zabarnyi-AFC Bournemouth(62'),Antoine Semenyo-AFC Bournemouth(64'),Antoine Semenyo-AFC Bournemouth(83'),...Read More
Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Match Ends
It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Bournemouth 4: Luton Town 3. Goal Scorers: Tahith Chong-Luton Town(9'),Chiedozie Ogbene-Luton Town(31'),Ross Barkley-Luton Town(45'+1'),Dominic Solanke-AFC Bournemouth(50'),Illia Zabarnyi-AFC Bournemouth(62'),Antoine Semenyo-AFC Bournemouth(64'),Antoine Semenyo-AFC Bournemouth(83'),
90'+11' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half ends
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 4, Luton Town 3.
90'+9' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).
90'+8' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philip Billing.
90'+7' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Reece Burke (Luton Town).
Enes Ünal (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+6' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+6' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. James Hill replaces Ryan Christie.
90'+5' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).
90'+4' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Luke Berry (Luton Town).
Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Enes Ünal (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo.
90'+1' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Philip Billing replaces Dominic Solanke.
89' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Issa Kaboré (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Berry replaces Ross Barkley.
88' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Andros Townsend replaces Chiedozie Ogbene.
88' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Reece Burke (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross following a set piece situation.
85' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Teden Mengi (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: goal
Goal! Bournemouth 4, Luton Town 3. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enes Ünal.
80' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Issa Kaboré.
80' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.
79' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Reece Burke (Luton Town).
79' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.
76' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo following a corner.
75' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Issa Kaboré.
75' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Cauley Woodrow.
73' Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Cauley Woodrow replaces Tahith Chong because of an injury.