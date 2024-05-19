Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi420C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Live Score, Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Manchester United EPL 2023

    May 19, 2024 7:59 PM IST
    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Brighton and Hove Albion v/s Manchester United match
    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023
    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023

    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United at Brighton and Hove Albion's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests....Read More

    Brighton and Hove AlbionBrighton and Hove Albion
    19 May, 20240-0
    Manchester UnitedManchester United
    Follow all the updates here:
    May 19, 2024 7:59 PM IST

    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Match Updates:

    As of now, Brighton and Hove Albion are placed at 10 in the league table, while Manchester United are at 8.

    May 19, 2024 7:44 PM IST

    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Match Updates:

    Brighton and Hove Albion played Chelsea FC in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 2-1 whereas Manchester United faced Newcastle United in their last English Premier League outing and Win 3-2.

    May 19, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Brighton and Hove Albion Starting XI -: Adam Lallana, Valentín Barco, Carlos Baleba, Igor Julio dos Santos de Paulo, Jakub Moder, Adam Webster, Pascal Groß, Simon Adingra, Danny Welbeck, João Pedro Junqueira de Jesus, Jason Steele.

    Manchester United Starting XI -: Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, José Diogo Dalot Teixeira, Lisandro Martínez, André Onana, Sofyan Amrabat, Carlos Henrique Casimiro, Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho.

    May 19, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Brighton and Hove Albion home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    News sports football Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Live Score, Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Manchester United EPL 2023

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes