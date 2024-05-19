Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Live Score, Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Manchester United EPL 2023
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Match Updates:
As of now, Brighton and Hove Albion are placed at 10 in the league table, while Manchester United are at 8.
Brighton and Hove Albion played Chelsea FC in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 2-1 whereas Manchester United faced Newcastle United in their last English Premier League outing and Win 3-2.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Brighton and Hove Albion Starting XI -: Adam Lallana, Valentín Barco, Carlos Baleba, Igor Julio dos Santos de Paulo, Jakub Moder, Adam Webster, Pascal Groß, Simon Adingra, Danny Welbeck, João Pedro Junqueira de Jesus, Jason Steele.
Manchester United Starting XI -: Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, José Diogo Dalot Teixeira, Lisandro Martínez, André Onana, Sofyan Amrabat, Carlos Henrique Casimiro, Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023:
English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United. The match is scheduled to take place at Brighton and Hove Albion home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM.