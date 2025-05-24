FIFA president cites 'discussions' for Ronaldo to play in Club World Cup

GENEVA — FIFA president Gianni Infantino says Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup because of a unique transfer window. HT Image

Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr also did not qualify for the tournament, but Infantino suggested that the Portugal star could switch to one of the 32 teams playing in the competition in the United States starting next month.

“Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup,” Infantino told online streamer IShowSpeed. “There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup, who knows. Still a few weeks time, will be fun.”

FIFA confirmed Wednesday that last-minute transfer signings are open to all teams going to tournament, which fueled more speculation that one of them will try to sign the 40-year-old Ronaldo on a short-term deal, potentially a loan.

Such a move would be unprecedented in modern soccer though could appeal to FIFA by boosting the profile and ticket sales of an inaugural tournament being played in 11 U.S. cities. It has been unclear if many fans will travel to the U.S. for the 63-game tournament.

A transfer for Ronaldo also would reunite him and Lionel Messi in the same competition for the first time since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Last October, FIFA invited Messi’s Inter Miami to enter the tournament in the slot that was expected to be reserved for the host nation’s champion. Inter Miami led the regular season standings but was then eliminated in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Speculative reports have linked Ronaldo to the one Saudi club that qualified, Al Hilal, the Brazilian club Palmeiras and Wydad of Morocco, even though that club is currently banned by FIFA from registering new signings.

Transfers can be made from June 1-10 and again June 27-July 3 according to exceptional rules FIFA approved in October.

“The objective is to encourage clubs and players whose contracts are expiring to find an appropriate solution to facilitate the players’ participation,” FIFA said in Wednesday’s statement.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.