FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights, Argentina vs Poland Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Messi-led ARG, POL qualify for Round of 16
- FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights Poland vs Argentina Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Poland have qualified for Round of 16 from Group C. Follow highlights of Poland vs Argentina Saudi Arabia vs Mexico here.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Poland, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Football Match Highlights: Argentina qualified for the Round of 16, defeating Poland in their final Group C fixture, at the Stadium 974 in Qatar on Thursday. The CONMEBOL side entered half-time with the score tied at 0-0. After half-time, Alexis Mac Allister scored in the 46th-minute to give Argentina a lead, followed by Julian Alvarez making it 2-0 in the 67th-minute. Meanwhile, the first-half also saw Lionel Messi miss a penalty. Despite the defeat, Poland qualified for the next round with a better goal difference than Mexico, who defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium. Henry Martin (47') and Luis Chavez (52') scored for Mexico. Meanwhile, Salem Aldawsari scored the consolation goal for Saudi Arabia in the fifth minute of added time.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 02:33 AM
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL-TIME AND MEX FAIL TO QUALIFY! POLAND ARE THROUGH!
IT IS FULL TIME AND MEXICO WIN BUT FAIL TO QUALIFY! POLAND ARE THROUGH WITH ARGENTINA!
KSA 1-2 MEX | FT
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 02:27 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL-TIME! ARGENTINA ARE THROUGH!
IT IS FULL-TIME AND ARGENTINA ARE THROUGH! POLAND WILL NEED TO WAIT FOR THE RESULT OF SAUDI ARABIA VS MEXICO!
POL 0-2 ARG | FT
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 02:26 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: SIX MINUTES OF ADDED TIME!
Argentina attack again and Tagliafico is through on goal. He tries to chip the goalkeeper, who gets a hand on it but its not enough. It gets cleared off the line!
POL 0-2 ARG | 90+2, 2nd-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 02:24 AM
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: SEVEN MINUTES OF ADDED TIME!
Seven minutes of added time and Mexico won't qualify as things stand right now!
KSA 0-2 MEX | 90:00, 2nd-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 02:21 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: SIX MINUTES OF ADDED TIME!
The referee adds six minutes of added time as Argentine edge closer to the Round of 16. Poland will also qualify if they don't concede another goal or if Mexico don't score another.
POL 0-2 ARG | 90:00, 2nd-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 02:10 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Both teams make changes!
Pezzella replces Fernandez for Argentina. Poland also make a change as Piatek comes in for Zielinski!
POL 0-2 ARG | 79:00, 2nd-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 02:08 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland make a change!
Poland make a substitution as Jedrzejczyk replaces Bereszynski.
POL 0-2 ARG | 72:00, 2nd-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 02:01 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOALLLL!!! ARG INCREASE THEIR LEAD!!!
ALVAREZ SCORESSSSS!!! ARGENTINA INCREASE THEIR LEAD! He receives a pass from Fernandez and controls it well. He follows it up with a fiery strike past Szczesny!!!
POL 0-2 ARG | 67:00, 2nd-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 01:58 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: SUBSITUTION!
Poland make a change as Szymanski makes way for Bielik.
POL 0-1 ARG | 62:00, 2nd-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 01:55 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: SUBSITUTIONS!
Argentina make two changes as Paredes replaces Di Maria and Acuna makes way for Tagliafico.
POL 0-1 ARG | 59:00, 2nd-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 01:48 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: HOW THE TABLE LOOKS LIKE NOW?
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 01:47 AM
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: ANOTHER GOAL FOR MEX!!!
A free kick and Chavez slams it straight down the middle, over the wall and it dips past the goalkeeper for a beautiful goal!
KSA 0-2 MEX | 47:00, 2nd-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 01:43 AM
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOALLL! MARTIN SCORESSS!
GOALL! MARTIN SCORES! Chaves sends a ball into the box and Montes flicks it on the near post for Martin to tap it past Al Owais from close range!
KSA 0-1 MEX | 47:00, 2nd-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 01:41 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOALLL!!! ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER SCORES!
A cross by Molina and Mac Allister converts it with ease to the bottom left corner from the centre of the box! GOALLLL!.
POL 0-1 ARG | 46:00, 2nd-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 01:36 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: The action resumes!
The second-half gets underway and Poland make two changes. Kaminski makes way for Frankowski and Skoras replaces Swiderski.
POL 0-0 ARG | 45:00, 2nd-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 01:24 AM
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: HALF-TIME!
It is also half-time in the Saudi Arabia vs Mexico match, with both teams level at 0-0! If it is like this then Poland and Argentina will qualify!
KSA 0-0 MEX | HALF-TIME
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 01:20 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: HALF-TIME!
It is half-time as both teams leave for the dugout.
POL 0-0 ARG | HALF-TIME
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 01:13 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: BIG MISS! MESSI FAILS TO CONVERT HIS PENALTY!
Messi gets a penalty after VAR rules that he struck Messi, although the goalkeeper missed the ball. Messi takes the penalty and the goalkeeper dives to his right to block it! BIG SAVE!
POL 0-0 ARG | 39:00, 1st-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 01:03 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: MISSS! ALVAREZ AND ACUNA!
First Szczesny goes low to parry Alvarez' shot with his feet, the rebound goes to Acuna. His show goes wide of the right-hand post!
POL 0-0 ARG | 28:00, 1st-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 12:52 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi finds Acuna!
Messi sees Acuna to his left and sends a ball out wide to him. The left-back shoots it high and wide!
POL 0-0 ARG | 17:00, 1st-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 12:51 AM
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Yellow card!
A late tackle by Edson on Tambakti and referee books the Mexican midfielder!
KSA 0-0 MEX | 16:00, 1st-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 12:47 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi and Di Maria are terrorising POL!
Di Maria goes inside and lays off to Messi. Messi slots it to De Paul, who guides it to Molina. Molina's cross to Messi gets intercepted. It has been a good start by Argentina. Messi and Di Maria are doing well!
POL 0-0 ARG | 12:00, 1st-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 12:43 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: ARG get an early corner!
Di Maria makes a good run and earns a corner. Messi's corner is cleared by the Poland defence!
POL 0-0 ARG | 03:00, 1st-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 12:32 AM
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: The action begins!
The first-half also begins between Saudi Arabia and Mexico as the other Group C decider begins!
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 12:31 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: The action begins!
Poland get the first-half underway as their Group C decider vs Argentina begins!
POL 0-0 ARG | 00:00, 1st-Half
-
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 12:25 AM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: National anthems
Both teams arrive to the field as Messi leads Argentina and Poland follow Lewandowski for their respective national anthems and handshakes.
The same goes to the Saudi Arabia vs Mexico match!
GAME ON!
-
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 11:58 PM
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs
Saudi Arabia: Al Owais, Abdulhamid, Al Amri, Al Bulayhi, Al Ghannam, Al Tambakti, Al Brikan, Al Hassan, Kanno, Al Dawsari, Al Shehri.
Mexico: Ochoa, Alvarez, Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo, Chavez, Pineda, Lozano, Vega, Martin.
-
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 11:47 PM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs
Poland: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Glik, Cash, Frankowski, Krychowiak, Bielik, Zielinski, Lewandowski, Karol Swiderski
Argentina: Martinez, Acuna, Otamendi, Romero, Molina, Fernandez, De Paul, Allister, Messi, Di Maria, Alvarez
-
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 11:40 PM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: ARG vs European nations in WC
Argentina have lost their last two FIFA World Cup matches vs European nations, crashing to defeats vs Croatia (0-3) and France (3-4) in 2018. They have never lost three consecutive WC games vs European sides before.
-
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 11:26 PM
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: MEX against KSA
Mexico have never lost to Saudi Arabia in all competitions (Won 4, Draw 1), with all five encounters between both sides coming between 1995 and 1999.
-
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 11:19 PM
Poland vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: POL vs ARG in WCs
This is the third time both sides meet in the FIFA World Cup. Poland won 3-2 in 1974 and Argentina clinched victory in 1978 with a 2-0 scoreline.
-
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 11:10 PM
FIFA WC 2022, Argentina vs Poland LIVE updates: How Messi and Co. can enter Round of 16?
The Messi-led Argentina side will have to win against Poland in order to assure their progression for the last 16 phase of the World Cup. A draw against Poland would not be enough for Argentina if Mexico and Saudi Arabia play out a draw in their final group game. Also, a draw along with a Saudi Arabia win can dump Argentina out of the FIFA World Cup. Argentina will bow out of the World Cup if Poland emerge victorious over the Messi-led side tonight.
-
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 11:02 PM
Hello and welcome!
It's time for goal-machines Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski to take centre stage as former champions Argentina are up against Poland in a heavyweight contest for Group C supremacy at the grandest stage of them all - the FIFA World Cup. Argentina are eyeing its second win of the Qatar World Cup while Group C leaders Lewandowski's Poland are tasked to extend its stay at the top.