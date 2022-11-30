FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights, Argentina vs Poland Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Messi-led ARG, POL qualify for Round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Poland, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Football Match Highlights: Argentina qualified for the Round of 16, defeating Poland in their final Group C fixture, at the Stadium 974 in Qatar on Thursday. The CONMEBOL side entered half-time with the score tied at 0-0. After half-time, Alexis Mac Allister scored in the 46th-minute to give Argentina a lead, followed by Julian Alvarez making it 2-0 in the 67th-minute. Meanwhile, the first-half also saw Lionel Messi miss a penalty. Despite the defeat, Poland qualified for the next round with a better goal difference than Mexico, who defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium. Henry Martin (47') and Luis Chavez (52') scored for Mexico. Meanwhile, Salem Aldawsari scored the consolation goal for Saudi Arabia in the fifth minute of added time.