FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights Tunisia vs France Australia vs Denmark: Leckie's solo goal helps AUS join FRA in RO16
FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Australia defeated Denmark to join France in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, France lost to Tunisia in their fixture. Follow here highlights of Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark here.
Tunisia vs France Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Australia joined France in the Round of 16, defeating Denmark 1-0 in their final Group D fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar, on Wednesday. With the score level at 0-0 at half-time, Mathew Leckie scored a stunning solo goal in the 60th-minute to hand Australia the crucial win. It looked like Tunisia enter the Round of 16 after having grabbed a goal via Wahbi Khazri in the 58th-minute, but Leckie's goal settled the Aussie nerves. Tunisia ended up winning 1-0 at the Education City Stadium.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 30, 2022 10:31 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL-TIME!
IT IS FULL-TIME AND TUNISIA WIN 1-0 VS FRANCE BUT FAIL TO ENTER THE ROUND OF 16 AS AUSTRALIA BEAT DENMARK!
TUN 1-0 FRA | FT
-
Nov 30, 2022 10:26 PM IST
Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL TIME!
IT IS FULL TIME AND AUSTRALIA ARE THROUGH TO THE ROUND OF 16!
AUS 1-0 DEN | FT
-
Nov 30, 2022 10:20 PM IST
Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: SIX MINUTES OF ADDED TIME!
Six minutes of added time and it looks like Leckie's goal is taking Australia to the Round of 16!
AUS 1-0 DEN | 90:00, 2nd-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 10:19 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Eight minutes of added time!
The referee adds eight minutes with Tunisia leading!
TUN 1-0 FRA | 90:00, 2nd-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 10:14 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: DEMBELEEEEE! SHOOTS STRAIGHT TO THE GOALKEEPER!
Griezmann fires in a corner into the Tunisia box and Muani back-heels it into the centre of the area. It goes to Dembele on the edge, and he shoots straight into the goalkeeper's gloves!
TUN 1-0 FRA | 82:00, 2nd-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 10:09 PM IST
Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: CORNELIUS MISSES!
Cornelius is on the receiving end of a good cross by Skov, but ends up heading it off target and is also penalised for a four on Rowles!
AUS 1-0 DEN | 73:00, 2nd-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 10:00 PM IST
Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: DEN MAKE 2 CHANGES IN SEARCH FOR A COMEBACK!
Denmark make two changes as Skov replaces Olsen. Meanwhile, Cornelius comes in for Maehle as Denmark seen a comeback!
AUS 1-0 DEN | 70:00, 2nd-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 09:56 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Three changes for FRA!
France make three changes as Rabiot comes in for Veretout, Saliba for Varane and Mbappe replaces Coman.
TUN 1-0 FRA | 63:00, 2nd-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 09:54 PM IST
Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: LECKIE SCORES AS AUS GET CLOSER TO ROUND OF 16!
A wondergul solo goal by Leckie as he sends Maehle the wrong way twice! Then, he fires it through his legs and into the bottom right corner! GOALLLLL!
AUS 1-0 DEN | 60:00, 2nd-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 09:53 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOALLL! TUN GET THEIR GOAL!!
Laidouni passes it forward to Khazri, who surges towards goal and goes beyind two defenders, efore putting it into the far corner to give his side the lead!
TUN 1-0 FRA | 58:00, 2nd-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 09:46 PM IST
Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Jensen crosses but there is nobody there!
Jensen sends a good cross into the Australia box but doesn't find anyone!
AUS 0-0 DEN | 52:00, 2nd-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 09:42 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: LAIDOUNI MISSES!
Laidouni goes for a throughball into the French box, but Disasi intercepts it. Laidouni dispossess him and shoots it over the bar from a tight angle!
TUN 0-0 FRA | 52:00, 2nd-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 09:35 PM IST
Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: The action resumes!
The second-half gets underway as Australia edge closer to the Round of 16! Denmark need a goal to throw the group wide open!
Also, Baccus replaces Goodwin for Australia. Meanwhile, Denmark's Bah comes in for Kristensen!
AUS 0-0 DEN | 45:00, 2nd-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 09:34 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: The action resumes!
The second-half gets underway as Tunisia still haven't been ablt to score a goal vs France!
TUN 0-0 FRA | 45:00, 2nd-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 09:20 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: HALF-TIME!
It is half-time as both teams leave for the dugout! Tunisia have plenty to do and France will be seeking a better display!
TUN 0-0 FRA | HT
-
Nov 30, 2022 09:19 PM IST
Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: HALF-TIME!
It is half-time and both teams leave for their dressing rooms. The way it it, Australia will go through!
AUS 0-0 DEN | HT
-
Nov 30, 2022 09:13 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOOD SKILL BY MUANI!
Good skill by Muani on the edge of the box. He lays it off for Fofana and asks for a return, but its cut out by Talbi! FRANCE GET CLOSE!
TUN 0-0 FRA | 39:00, 1st-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 09:09 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: SAVE BY MANDANDA!
Tunisia whip a cross into the French box and Varane clears it. It falls to Khazri 35 yards from goal, who slams a half-volley, which Mandanda parries away into the crowd of defenders!
TUN 0-0 FRA | 35:00, 1st-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 09:04 PM IST
Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: ERIKSEN MISSES!
Lindstorm's cross is defended well by Australia but Eriksen gets to it inside the box and shoots it wide of the left post!
AUS 0-0 DEN | 29:00, 1st-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 08:56 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: TUN EYE EARLY LEAD!
FRANCE LOSE THE BALL AGAIN! Slimane gets past Varane and finds Romdhane. He fails to control and it goes into the side netting!
TUN 0-0 FRA | 17:00, 1st-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 08:48 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: TALBI CLEARS THE DANGER!
France win a corner. Guendouzi sends it to the front post but Talbi clears it!
TUN 0-0 FRA | 15:00, 1st-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 08:46 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: THE FLAG IS UP!
Tunisia think they have got the lead but the flag is up! France concede a free kick and Khazri curls it in the box. Ghandri meets it at the front post and volleys it past Mandanda! BUT OFF SIDE!
TUN 0-0 FRA | 08:00, 1st-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 08:41 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Varane clears the danger!
A corner and nobody from Tunisia gets to it. Varane clears it out of the goalmouth! Another cross, Mandanda parries it!
TUN 0-0 FRA | 06:00, 1st-Half
-
Nov 30, 2022 08:32 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: The action begins!
Tunisia get the first-half underway against France! They need a victory to reignite their Round of 16 hopes!
Meanwhile, the first-half between Australia and Denmark get underway.
-
Nov 30, 2022 08:26 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: National anthems
Both teams enter the field for their respective national anthems and handshakes!
Meanwhile, Australia and Denmark also do the same!
-
Nov 30, 2022 07:59 PM IST
Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: AUS against DEN
This is the second meeting between Australia and Denmark in the World Cup. They last met in the group stage of 2018, with the matched in a 1-1 draw.
-
Nov 30, 2022 07:52 PM IST
Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs
Australia: Ryan; Behich, Degenek, Rowles, Souttar; Irvine, McGree, Mooy; Leckie, Goodwin, Duke
Denmark: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen, Christensen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Jensen, Eriksen; Skov Olsen, Braithwaite, Lindstrom
-
Nov 30, 2022 07:51 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs
Tunisia Dahmen, Kechrida, Talbi, Meriah, Ghandri, Maaloul, Skhiri, Laïdouni, Ben Romdhane, Ben Slimane, Khazri
France: Mandanda, Disasi, Konaté, Varane, Camavinga, Fofana, Tchouaméni, Veretout, Guendouzi, Coman, Kolo Muani
-
Nov 30, 2022 07:49 PM IST
-
Nov 30, 2022 07:36 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: TUN winless
Tunisia have been winless in the 2022 World Cup (Draw 1 Lost 1). If they lose today again, then they haven't won a game in four of their last six World Cup appearances (1998, 2002 and 2006). They have also never qualified from their group at the World Cup.
-
Nov 30, 2022 07:35 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: FRA against TUN
France have never lost in their four previous matches vs Tunisia (Won 2 Draw 2). This is their first meeting since a 1-1 draw in May 2010.
-
Nov 30, 2022 07:27 PM IST
Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Group D's final set of fixtures as Tunisia take on France and Australia face Denmark. Stay tuned folks, for some exciting action!