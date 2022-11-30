FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights Tunisia vs France Australia vs Denmark: Leckie's solo goal helps AUS join FRA in RO16

Tunisia vs France Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Australia joined France in the Round of 16, defeating Denmark 1-0 in their final Group D fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar, on Wednesday. With the score level at 0-0 at half-time, Mathew Leckie scored a stunning solo goal in the 60th-minute to hand Australia the crucial win. It looked like Tunisia enter the Round of 16 after having grabbed a goal via Wahbi Khazri in the 58th-minute, but Leckie's goal settled the Aussie nerves. Tunisia ended up winning 1-0 at the Education City Stadium.

