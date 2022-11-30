Home / Sports / Football / FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights Tunisia vs France Australia vs Denmark: Leckie's solo goal helps AUS join FRA in RO16

FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights Tunisia vs France Australia vs Denmark: Leckie's solo goal helps AUS join FRA in RO16

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 10:38 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Australia defeated Denmark to join France in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, France lost to Tunisia in their fixture. Follow here highlights of Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark here.

TUN vs FRA AUS vs DEN Highlights: Australia, France have progressed into the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
TUN vs FRA AUS vs DEN Highlights: Australia, France have progressed into the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022.(REUTERS)
Tunisia vs France Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Australia joined France in the Round of 16, defeating Denmark 1-0 in their final Group D fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar, on Wednesday. With the score level at 0-0 at half-time, Mathew Leckie scored a stunning solo goal in the 60th-minute to hand Australia the crucial win. It looked like Tunisia enter the Round of 16 after having grabbed a goal via Wahbi Khazri in the 58th-minute, but Leckie's goal settled the Aussie nerves. Tunisia ended up winning 1-0 at the Education City Stadium.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 30, 2022 10:31 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL-TIME!

    IT IS FULL-TIME AND TUNISIA WIN 1-0 VS FRANCE BUT FAIL TO ENTER THE ROUND OF 16 AS AUSTRALIA BEAT DENMARK!

    TUN 1-0 FRA | FT

  • Nov 30, 2022 10:26 PM IST

    Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL TIME!

    IT IS FULL TIME AND AUSTRALIA ARE THROUGH TO THE ROUND OF 16!

    AUS 1-0 DEN | FT

  • Nov 30, 2022 10:20 PM IST

    Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: SIX MINUTES OF ADDED TIME!

    Six minutes of added time and it looks like Leckie's goal is taking Australia to the Round of 16!

    AUS 1-0 DEN | 90:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 10:19 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Eight minutes of added time!

    The referee adds eight minutes with Tunisia leading!

    TUN 1-0 FRA | 90:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 10:14 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: DEMBELEEEEE! SHOOTS STRAIGHT TO THE GOALKEEPER!

    Griezmann fires in a corner into the Tunisia box and Muani back-heels it into the centre of the area. It goes to Dembele on the edge, and he shoots straight into the goalkeeper's gloves!

    TUN 1-0 FRA | 82:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 10:09 PM IST

    Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: CORNELIUS MISSES!

    Cornelius is on the receiving end of a good cross by Skov, but ends up heading it off target and is also penalised for a four on Rowles!

    AUS 1-0 DEN | 73:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 10:00 PM IST

    Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: DEN MAKE 2 CHANGES IN SEARCH FOR A COMEBACK!

    Denmark make two changes as Skov replaces Olsen. Meanwhile, Cornelius comes in for Maehle as Denmark seen a comeback!

    AUS 1-0 DEN | 70:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 09:56 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Three changes for FRA!

    France make three changes as Rabiot comes in for Veretout, Saliba for Varane and Mbappe replaces Coman.

    TUN 1-0 FRA | 63:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 09:54 PM IST

    Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: LECKIE SCORES AS AUS GET CLOSER TO ROUND OF 16!

    A wondergul solo goal by Leckie as he sends Maehle the wrong way twice! Then, he fires it through his legs and into the bottom right corner! GOALLLLL!

    AUS 1-0 DEN | 60:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 09:53 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOALLL! TUN GET THEIR GOAL!!

    Laidouni passes it forward to Khazri, who surges towards goal and goes beyind two defenders, efore putting it into the far corner to give his side the lead!

    TUN 1-0 FRA | 58:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 09:46 PM IST

    Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Jensen crosses but there is nobody there!

    Jensen sends a good cross into the Australia box but doesn't find anyone!

    AUS 0-0 DEN | 52:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 09:42 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: LAIDOUNI MISSES!

    Laidouni goes for a throughball into the French box, but Disasi intercepts it. Laidouni dispossess him and shoots it over the bar from a tight angle!

    TUN 0-0 FRA | 52:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 09:35 PM IST

    Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: The action resumes!

    The second-half gets underway as Australia edge closer to the Round of 16! Denmark need a goal to throw the group wide open!

    Also, Baccus replaces Goodwin for Australia. Meanwhile, Denmark's Bah comes in for Kristensen!

    AUS 0-0 DEN | 45:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 09:34 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: The action resumes!

    The second-half gets underway as Tunisia still haven't been ablt to score a goal vs France!

    TUN 0-0 FRA | 45:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 09:20 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: HALF-TIME!

    It is half-time as both teams leave for the dugout! Tunisia have plenty to do and France will be seeking a better display!

    TUN 0-0 FRA | HT

  • Nov 30, 2022 09:19 PM IST

    Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: HALF-TIME!

    It is half-time and both teams leave for their dressing rooms. The way it it, Australia will go through!

    AUS 0-0 DEN | HT

  • Nov 30, 2022 09:13 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOOD SKILL BY MUANI!

    Good skill by Muani on the edge of the box. He lays it off for Fofana and asks for a return, but its cut out by Talbi! FRANCE GET CLOSE!

    TUN 0-0 FRA | 39:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 09:09 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: SAVE BY MANDANDA!

    Tunisia whip a cross into the French box and Varane clears it. It falls to Khazri 35 yards from goal, who slams a half-volley, which Mandanda parries away into the crowd of defenders!

    TUN 0-0 FRA | 35:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 09:04 PM IST

    Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: ERIKSEN MISSES!

    Lindstorm's cross is defended well by Australia but Eriksen gets to it inside the box and shoots it wide of the left post!

    AUS 0-0 DEN | 29:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 08:56 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: TUN EYE EARLY LEAD!

    FRANCE LOSE THE BALL AGAIN! Slimane gets past Varane and finds Romdhane. He fails to control and it goes into the side netting!

    TUN 0-0 FRA | 17:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 08:48 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: TALBI CLEARS THE DANGER!

    France win a corner. Guendouzi sends it to the front post but Talbi clears it!

    TUN 0-0 FRA | 15:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 08:46 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: THE FLAG IS UP!

    Tunisia think they have got the lead but the flag is up! France concede a free kick and Khazri curls it in the box. Ghandri meets it at the front post and volleys it past Mandanda! BUT OFF SIDE!

    TUN 0-0 FRA | 08:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 08:41 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Varane clears the danger!

    A corner and nobody from Tunisia gets to it. Varane clears it out of the goalmouth! Another cross, Mandanda parries it!

    TUN 0-0 FRA | 06:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 08:32 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: The action begins!

    Tunisia get the first-half underway against France! They need a victory to reignite their Round of 16 hopes!

    Meanwhile, the first-half between Australia and Denmark get underway.

  • Nov 30, 2022 08:26 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: National anthems

    Both teams enter the field for their respective national anthems and handshakes!

    Meanwhile, Australia and Denmark also do the same!

  • Nov 30, 2022 07:59 PM IST

    Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: AUS against DEN

    This is the second meeting between Australia and Denmark in the World Cup. They last met in the group stage of 2018, with the matched in a 1-1 draw.

  • Nov 30, 2022 07:52 PM IST

    Australia vs Denmark Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs

    Australia: Ryan; Behich, Degenek, Rowles, Souttar; Irvine, McGree, Mooy; Leckie, Goodwin, Duke

    Denmark: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen, Christensen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Jensen, Eriksen; Skov Olsen, Braithwaite, Lindstrom

  • Nov 30, 2022 07:51 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs

    Tunisia Dahmen, Kechrida, Talbi, Meriah, Ghandri, Maaloul, Skhiri, Laïdouni, Ben Romdhane, Ben Slimane, Khazri

    France: Mandanda, Disasi, Konaté, Varane, Camavinga, Fofana, Tchouaméni, Veretout, Guendouzi, Coman, Kolo Muani

  • Nov 30, 2022 07:49 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs

    Tunisia Dahmen, Kechrida, Talbi, Meriah, Ghandri, Maaloul, Skhiri, Laïdouni, Ben Romdhane, Ben Slimane, Khazri

    France: Mandanda, Disasi, Konaté, Varane, Camavinga, Fofana, Tchouaméni, Veretout, Guendouzi, Coman, Kolo Muani

  • Nov 30, 2022 07:36 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: TUN winless

    Tunisia have been winless in the 2022 World Cup (Draw 1 Lost 1). If they lose today again, then they haven't won a game in four of their last six World Cup appearances (1998, 2002 and 2006). They have also never qualified from their group at the World Cup.

  • Nov 30, 2022 07:35 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: FRA against TUN

    France have never lost in their four previous matches vs Tunisia (Won 2 Draw 2). This is their first meeting since a 1-1 draw in May 2010.

  • Nov 30, 2022 07:27 PM IST

    Tunisia vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Group D's final set of fixtures as Tunisia take on France and Australia face Denmark. Stay tuned folks, for some exciting action!

fifa world cup denmark france tunisia australia + 3 more

Messi breaks Maradona's spectacular record in Argentina vs Poland FIFA WC match

football
Published on Dec 01, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Lionel Messi has achieved another major milestone by surpassing his idol Diego Maradona at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday. Messi-led Argentina squared off against Robert Lewandowski-led Poland in a crucial Group C match at the Stadium 974.

Lionel Messi has achieved another major milestone by surpassing his idol Diego Maradona at the FIFA World Cup (AP)
Lionel Messi has achieved another major milestone by surpassing his idol Diego Maradona at the FIFA World Cup (AP)

Australia strike a blow for Asia

football
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 12:33 AM IST

Australia’s 1-0 win against Denmark through Mathew Leckie’s 60th minute goal took them into the Round of 16.

Australia's Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie and Kye Rowles celebrate after qualifying for the knockout stages (REUTERS)
Australia's Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie and Kye Rowles celebrate after qualifying for the knockout stages (REUTERS)

Tunisia win the France battle but fail to advance

football
Published on Nov 30, 2022 11:20 PM IST

A spirited performance saw them win their first match against European opposition at the World Cup but it wasn't enough.

Tunisia's players reacts as Referee Matthew Conger, of New Zealand, signals the use of VAR during the World Cup group D match(AP)
Tunisia's players reacts as Referee Matthew Conger, of New Zealand, signals the use of VAR during the World Cup group D match(AP)

FIFA World Cup LIVE, Poland vs Argentina: Szczesny dives to save Messi's penalty

football
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:36 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Poland vs Argentina Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: With Group C yet to confirm Round of 16 qualification, Poland take on Lionel Messi's Argentina and Saudi Arabia face Mexico. Follow live score and live updates of Poland vs Argentina Saudi Arabia vs Mexico here.

Messi and Co. will have to battle past Poland to enter the last 16 of the World Cup(AP)
Messi and Co. will have to battle past Poland to enter the last 16 of the World Cup(AP)

Brazil's Pele hospitalized amid cancer battle; 'no emergency,' daughter says

football
Published on Nov 30, 2022 09:12 PM IST

The 82-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of the hospital for treatment on a regular basis.

Pele(REUTERS)
Pele(REUTERS)

Ronaldo all set to earn €200m euros per year after FIFA World Cup: Report

football
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 11:01 PM IST

After parting ways with English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester United, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play for a new club after the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo greets supporters at the end of a World Cup group H match(AP)
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo greets supporters at the end of a World Cup group H match(AP)

FIFA World Cup Highlights Tunisia vs France Australia vs Denmark: AUS into RO16

football
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 10:38 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Australia defeated Denmark to join France in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, France lost to Tunisia in their fixture. Follow here highlights of Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark here.

TUN vs FRA AUS vs DEN Highlights: Australia, France have progressed into the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022.(REUTERS)
TUN vs FRA AUS vs DEN Highlights: Australia, France have progressed into the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022.(REUTERS)

Stephanie Frappart to make FIFA World Cup history as first woman referee

football
Published on Nov 30, 2022 07:25 PM IST

FIFA also picked two women as assistants to Frappart — Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina — to complete an all-female refereeing team on the field for the match between Germany and Costa Rica.

Stephanie Frappart(REUTERS)
Stephanie Frappart(REUTERS)

Iranian fans on a World Cup emotional rollercoaster

football
Published on Nov 30, 2022 07:18 PM IST

Iranian supporters at the team's last World Cup group game against US speak about backing the protests by Iranian women for rights back home.

Nada, who lives in California but was born in Iran, shows her tattoo in support of women's rights, at Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday.(Dhiman Sarkar/HT)
Nada, who lives in California but was born in Iran, shows her tattoo in support of women's rights, at Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday.(Dhiman Sarkar/HT)

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup

football
Published on Nov 30, 2022 10:13 AM IST

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was sent home from the World Cup on Tuesday for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song.

Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song oversee a training session of his players including goalkeeper Andre Onana(AFP)
Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song oversee a training session of his players including goalkeeper Andre Onana(AFP)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule Today: How to watch matches of France, Argentina

football
Published on Nov 30, 2022 09:54 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule Today: Follow here when and where to watch, live streaming details of Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark, Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia football matches.

FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Argentina face Poland for qualification to the Round of 16.(AP)
FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Argentina face Poland for qualification to the Round of 16.(AP)

FIFA World Cup Round of 16 scenario: How can Argentina guarantee knockout berth?

football
Published on Nov 30, 2022 09:48 AM IST

On Wedfnesday, the fate of seven teams will be decided as Group C and D stage their final round of matches. And ahead of the four games, we take a look at the qualification scenario for the Round of 16 for the two groups…

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi celebrate after the match (REUTERS)
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi celebrate after the match (REUTERS)

England thump Wales 3-0, qualify as Group B toppers

football
Published on Nov 30, 2022 02:59 AM IST

Young forwards Marcus Rashford (2) and Phil Foden scored after they were given their first start and many others got vital minutes. England face Senegal in Round of 16

England's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup group B match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.(AP)
England's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup group B match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.(AP)

Netherlands beat Qatar, seal top spot in Group A

football
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 11:48 PM IST

The winners of Group A will face the Group B runners-up in the last 16, while the second-placed team will take on the other group winners.

Frankie de Jong of the Netherlands, center, scores his side's second goal (AP)
Frankie de Jong of the Netherlands, center, scores his side's second goal (AP)

Senegal's Lions find their pride

football
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 11:20 PM IST

Spirited play by the African nation send Ecuador home at the end of a thrilling match.

Senegal players react after the World Cup group A match between Ecuador and Senegal, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha(AP)
Senegal players react after the World Cup group A match between Ecuador and Senegal, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha(AP)
