FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 qualification scenario: How can England get through; NED, ECU on verge in Group A

FIFA World Cup 2022 has reached the final stage of the group matches. Only three teams, so far, from eight groups have confirmed their place in the round of 16 which includes France, Portugal and Brazil. While two others have been knocked out already - hosts nation Qatar and Canada. This leaves the tournament with 27 teams fighting for a place in the Round of 16 which begins from December 3 onwards.

On Tuesday, the fate of seven teams will be decided as Group A and B stage their final round of matches. And ahead of the four games, we take a look at the qualification scenario for the Round of 16 for the two groups…

GROUP A:

Matches left - Ecuador vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Qatar

With Qatar out, the battle in Group A is down to three teams only. Netherlands and Ecuador stand on the verge of making it through to the knockout stage as they both stand with four points each after a win and a draw in two games, albeit separated by goal difference. Senegal, who bounced back after loss to top-placed Netherlands to beat Qatar in their second game, stands third in the points table.

FIFA World Cup Group A standings

For Netherlands and Ecuador to qualify, they need to win their last match which will leave them both with 7 points with goal difference to decide the topper. Netherlands can still make it through if they draw, irrespective of the result in Ecuador vs Senegal game. If they lose, they would have to hope Senegal beat Ecuador.

For Senegal to make it through, they only need to win against Ecuador.

GROUP B:

Matches left: Iran vs USA and England vs Wales

Unlike in Group A, all four team stand in fray to make the Last 16 with England in pole position. However, the Harry Kane-led side could also miss the spot at the end of Tuesday night in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup Group B standings

England will have to beat Wales to guarantee the spot. If they lose, they need to make sure Wales don't go past their goal difference of +4. In that case, irrespecove of the result in Iran and USA match, England can make it through.

For Iran, they need to win. In case of a draw, they would find themselves hoping that Wales do not beat England. On the other hand, for USA, the simple deal is to just beat Iran.

