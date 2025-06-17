Four goals, three red cards as Benfica draw with Boca Juniors

Nicolas Otamendi headed in the equalizer in the 84th minute to deliver SL Benfica a 2-2 draw against Boca Juniors in a Club World Cup match that featured three red cards Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla. HT Image

Otamendi's goal, a direct strike off Orkun Kokcu's corner kick, came when each side was down a man. Boca Juniors, who squandered a 2-0 lead, finished the match with nine men after Jorge Figal's red card in the 88th.

Benfica and Boca, representing Portugal and Argentina, respectively, earned one point apiece to begin Group C play. Bayern Munich previously opened Group C with a 10-0 thrashing of Auckland City.

The scoring began in the 21st minute when Boca's Lautaro Blanco nutmegged his defender and sent in a cross for Miguel Merentiel, who tapped the ball to the far corner past Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Rodrigo Battaglia doubled the advantage in the 27th. Kevin Zenon took a corner kick and Ayrton Costa headed a pass right to Battaglia for a close-range header goal.

Benfica got on the board during first-half stoppage time when Carlos Palacios' contact with Otamendi was deemed a foul after VAR. Boca's Ander Herrera, who subbed out in the 20th minute due to injury, drew a red card for arguing the call from the bench.

Angel Di Maria fired his shot from the spot into the bottom-left corner as Agustin Marchesin dove the wrong way.

Andrea Belotti was shown red for Benfica in the 72nd minute as he kicked Costa in the head when going up for a ball.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.