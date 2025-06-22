Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
Freytes scored go-ahead goal in 83rd, Fluminense beats Ulsan 4-2 at Club World Cup

AP |
Jun 22, 2025 05:58 AM IST

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Juan Freytes scored the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute and Fluminense beat Ulsan 4-2 in the Club World Cup on Saturday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Jhon Arias bent a 25-yard free kick inside the right post and under the crossbar in the 27th minute to open the scoring for Fluminense.

Lee Jin-hyun, on the counterattack, put away a cross played by Um Wonsang into a wide-open net to tie it in the 37th and Um scored on diving header, off a low ball-in played by Lee, in first-half stoppage time to give Ulsan a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Gustavo Nonato Santana — known as “Nonato” — stopped a clearance attempt near the top of the penalty area and tapped a shot inside the right post in the 66th minute to tie the score 2-2.

Marcos da Silva França — known as “Keno” — capped the scoring in the second minute of stoppage time.

Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo made a diving stop in the second minute and moments later had a leaping one-hand parry.

Freytes put away a first-touch finish, off a cross played by Germán Cano, from point-blank range for his first career goal with Fluminense to take the lead for good.

Fluminense is tied with Borussia Dortmund atop Group F and can clinch a berth in the knockout round with win over the Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday. Ulsan, which plays Dortmund on Wednesday, was eliminated from reaching the knockout round.

Follow Us On