Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Guzan has 7 saves, Atlanta beats Cincinnati 4-2 to snap eight-game winless streak

AP |
May 26, 2025 07:03 AM IST

Guzan has 7 saves, Atlanta beats Cincinnati 4-2 to snap eight-game winless streak

ATLANTA — Derrick Williams, Jay Fortune and Bartosz Slisz each scored their first goal of the season on Sunday night to help Atlanta United beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 and snap an eight-game winless streak.

HT Image
HT Image

Atlanta won for the first time since it beat New York City FC 4-3 on March 29.

Brad Guzan had seven saves for Atlanta.

Slisz scored in the 66th minute to give Atlanta a 3-1 lead. Saba Lobjanidze played a corner kick to the back post, where Williams headed back to in front of the net and Slisz tapped the finish inside the front post.

Alexey Miranchuk played a ball-in on a free kick the Williams redirected into the net from point-blank range to open the scoring in the 16th minute. Fortune scored on a one-touch finish off a cross played by Lobjanidze that somehow slipped through three defenders to give Atlanta a 2-0 lead in the 20th.

Miles Robinson headed home a corner kick played in by Evander in the 48th minute and Gerardo Valenzuela scored on a sliding first-touch finish off a cross by Lukas Engel in the 70th for Cincinnati. Roman Celantano had two saves.

Cincinnati , which had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped, had 59% possession and outshot Atlanta 27-12, 9-6 on target.

Jamal Thiaré capped the scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Cincinnati and Atlanta played to a 2-2 tie on March 22.

soccer: /soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Guzan has 7 saves, Atlanta beats Cincinnati 4-2 to snap eight-game winless streak
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On