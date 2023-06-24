India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Semi-final spot up for grabs as IND look for another big win
- India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Follow IND vs NEP live score and updates from Sree Kanteerava Stadium here.
IND vs NEP, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: India dispatched one neighbour in their opening match of the SAFF Championship and will now be looking to do the same with another in order to put themselves in the semi-finals. Kuwait beat Pakistan 4-0 earlier in the day and so they are already through to the last four and a victory for India would place them on six points as well. However, India are not facing a jet-lagged set of opponents, which is what they had last time around when they beat Pakistan. Nepal are known to play attacking football and managed by former Gokulam Kerala boss Vincenzo Annese.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 05:42 PM
India vs Nepal Live football score: Pakistan vs Kuwait
Pakistan have received an absolute schooling at the hands of Kuwait, who are arguably the team to beat in this tournament. They lost 4-0 in the 3.30pm kick off and are out of the tournament. Kuwait, on the other hand, are through to the semis.
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 05:37 PM
IND vs NEP, SAFF Championship 2023 Live: Hello and welcome
A win for India is enough for them to get to the semi-finals. They will be level on points with Kuwait on six, making it impossible for Nepal or Pakistan to catch them in the one remaining match that they both will have left to play. But Nepal can be tricky opponents and managed by a Vincenzo Annese, who has enough experience in the I-League to know the Indian team. This will be interesting.