India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: Semi-final spot up for grabs as IND look for another big win

IND vs NEP, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: India dispatched one neighbour in their opening match of the SAFF Championship and will now be looking to do the same with another in order to put themselves in the semi-finals. Kuwait beat Pakistan 4-0 earlier in the day and so they are already through to the last four and a victory for India would place them on six points as well. However, India are not facing a jet-lagged set of opponents, which is what they had last time around when they beat Pakistan. Nepal are known to play attacking football and managed by former Gokulam Kerala boss Vincenzo Annese.

India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri had scored a hat-trick in India's match against Pakistan.(AFP)