India vs Saudi Arabia, Asian Games Live Score: Onus on Sunil Chhetri as Blue Tigers meet Saudi Arabia in pre-quarters

India vs Saudi Arabia Football Match, Asian Games 2023 Live Score: All eyes are on Sunil Chhetri and Co. as the Blue Tigers are up against Saudi Arabia in the round of 16 phase of the Asian Games 2023 at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium. Ranked 57 in the FIFA ranking, Saudi Arabia have an edge over Team India as the Asian giants have scored 18 goals in their last five games against Igor Stimac's men. India, on the other hand, have only managed to score two goals against Saudi Arabia. India have entered the business end of the men's football event at the Asian Games after playing out a 1-1 draw with Myanmar in the group stage. Veteran striker Chhetri netted the opener for India which was later cancelled out by Kyaw Htwe in the 74th minute of the low-scoring encounter. After picking up four points in Group A, Chhetri's Team India had to upstage Myanmar on account of goals scored to enter the round of 16 phase of the tournament. Team India's opponents in the pre-quarters, Saudi Arabia recorded two wins and a draw (against Iran) in Group B.

India's captain Sunil Chhetri (orange) in action against Kuwait (PTI)