India vs Saudi Arabia, Asian Games Live Score: Onus on Sunil Chhetri as Blue Tigers meet Saudi Arabia in pre-quarters

Sep 28, 2023 04:34 PM IST
India vs Saudi Arabia Football Match, Asian Games 2023 Live Score: Sunil Chhetri and Co. are set to cross swords with Saudi Arabia in the round of 16 phase.

India vs Saudi Arabia Football Match, Asian Games 2023 Live Score: All eyes are on Sunil Chhetri and Co. as the Blue Tigers are up against Saudi Arabia in the round of 16 phase of the Asian Games 2023 at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium. Ranked 57 in the FIFA ranking, Saudi Arabia have an edge over Team India as the Asian giants have scored 18 goals in their last five games against Igor Stimac's men. India, on the other hand, have only managed to score two goals against Saudi Arabia. India have entered the business end of the men's football event at the Asian Games after playing out a 1-1 draw with Myanmar in the group stage. Veteran striker Chhetri netted the opener for India which was later cancelled out by Kyaw Htwe in the 74th minute of the low-scoring encounter. After picking up four points in Group A, Chhetri's Team India had to upstage Myanmar on account of goals scored to enter the round of 16 phase of the tournament. Team India's opponents in the pre-quarters, Saudi Arabia recorded two wins and a draw (against Iran) in Group B.

India's captain Sunil Chhetri (orange) in action against Kuwait
India's captain Sunil Chhetri (orange) in action against Kuwait (PTI)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 28, 2023 04:33 PM IST

    India vs Saudi Arabia, Asian Games 2023 live : India's starting XI against mighty Saudi Arabia

    Stimac has opted for a 3-4-1-2 formation for the upcoming match against Saudi Arabia at the Asian Games. The likes of Gurmeet, Vishal Yadav, Sumit Rathi, Ayush Chhetri, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Aniket Jadhav, Vincy Barretto, Bryce Miranda, Rohit Danu, Azfar Noorani are starting on the bench.

  • Sep 28, 2023 04:26 PM IST

    India vs Saudi Arabia football match, Asian Games 2023 live score: What happened when India last played in Round of 16 of Asian Games

    India squared off against Japan in the round of 16 phase of the Asian Games in 2010. With Joaquim Abranches leading the Blue Tigers, the men's team suffered defeats in their first two games against Kuwait and Qatar. However, India sealed its berth for the knockout stage after a 4-1 win over Singapore. India were outplayed Japan, who outclassed the Blue Tigers 5-0 in the round of 16 phase.

  • Sep 28, 2023 04:16 PM IST

    India vs Saudi Arabia football match, Asian Games 2023 live updates: Did you know?

    All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced a 22-member squad which was cut to 17 after Indian clubs reportedly raised their concerns over releasing players for the Asian Games. Senior players Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan were left out of the second list. However, goal machine Chhetri was retained in Stimac's Indian side for the Asian Games. Later, star defender Jhingan was also added to India's squad. India have also included Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga and Deepak Tangri in its Asian Games squad.

    A look at full squad of Indian men’s football team for Asian Games:

    Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.

    Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga.

    Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto.

    Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.

  • Sep 28, 2023 04:09 PM IST

    India vs Saudi Arabia football match, Asian Games live score: India's journey so far in Asian Games

    India suffered a demoralising defeat at the hands of hosts China in its Asian Games opener. After a 1-5 defeat to China, Chhetri and Co. bounced back with a 1-0 win over Bangladesh in the group stage. India then played out a 1-1 with Myanmar to qualify for the round of 16 phase with four points. India eclipsed Myanmar on account of goals scored in the group stage to enter the knockout round of the continental tournament.

  • Sep 28, 2023 04:04 PM IST

    India vs Saudi Arabia football match, Asian Games 2023 live score: Chhetri and Co. capable of springing surprises

    Speaking ahead of the mouthwatering clash between India and Saudi Arabia, head coach Stimac said that Chhetri and Co. are capable of springing surprises at the Asian Games. “This is one of my biggest challenges as the India head coach so far. But I love challenges, I love to face them, and I never shy away from them. It will be no different on Thursday,” India’s head coach Igor Stimac said. “A few players are suffering from a cold and one from an upset stomach. There are no injuries for tomorrow,” he added.

  • Sep 28, 2023 03:53 PM IST

    India vs Saudi Arabia, Asian Games 2023 live score: Captain Chhetri leading India from the front

    Star forward Chhetri was on target for the Blue Tigers in their last outing with Myanmar. The Indian goal-machine converted from the spot in the 23rd minute after Rahim Ali earned a penalty for the Blue Tigers. Indian captain Chhetri has scored two of his team's three goals in the Asian Games.

  • Sep 28, 2023 03:46 PM IST

    India vs Saudi Arabia, Asian Games 2023 football match live: How India can challenge Saudi Arabia in round of 16?

    India's talismanic forward Chhetri feels the Blue Tigers will have to play as a ‘cohesive unit’ if Stimac's men want to upstage the mighty Saudi Arabia in the pre-quarters. "We were shown a lot of clips from the Saudi games by our coach, not only the ones that they played here but also a few of their matches from the recent past. He spoke about different ways in which we go out and apply ourselves. On the face value, they are a very good side with a lot of good, decent players, who are good with the ball...a lot of quality in and around the whole team," the Indian captain said.

  • Sep 28, 2023 03:40 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Sunil Chhetri and Co. are up against Saudi Arabia in the round of 16 phase of the Asian Games 2023 at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium. Chhetri's Team India earned four points in the group stage to qualify for the knockout phase of the continental tournament in Hangzhou. The Blue Tigers sealed their berth after edging out Myanmar on account of goals scored.

asian games sunil chhetri

football
Updated on Sep 28, 2023 04:34 PM IST

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Thursday, September 28, 2023
