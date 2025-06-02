Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Inter Milan defender Bisseck to miss Germany games after getting injured in Champions League final

AP |
Jun 02, 2025 01:27 AM IST

Inter Milan defender Bisseck to miss Germany games after getting injured in Champions League final

MUNICH — Inter Milan defender Yann Aurel Bisseck will miss Germany’s upcoming Nations League games after getting injured in the team’s Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Bisseck only made a short appearance in Saturday’s final, going on as a substitute in the 54th minute, then off again in the 62nd with an apparent right leg injury.

The German soccer federation said Sunday that Bisseck had muscular problems at the back of his right thigh, ruling him out of the Nations League semifinal against Portugal in Munich on Wednesday, as well as the final or third-place playoff against Spain or France four days later.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann called up Monaco defender Thilo Kehrer in Bisseck’s place. Kehrer was to join the rest of the squad Monday at its training base in Herzogenaurach.

The 28-year-old Kehrer has made 27 appearances for Germany, though none since June 2023.

Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt had to leave the team camp later Sunday because of a laceration to his heel sustained in training. The DFB said the injury required stitches and meant the player needed to rest. He'll miss both games.

Burkardt had been a late call-up to the squad to replace the injured Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller.

Stiller wasn’t fully fit but was involved in three of Stuttgart’s four goals as it defeated Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 in the German Cup final.

Mainz midfielder Nadiem Amiri left the camp Saturday and will miss the games with what the DFB said were “adductor problems.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

