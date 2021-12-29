ISL: After ATK Mohun Bagan, SC East Bengal too remove coach

SC East Bengal and head coach Jose Manuel Diaz have parted ways, the club said in a media release on Tuesday. Assistant coach Renedy Singh will be in charge, according to the club statement. SC East Bengal play Bengaluru FC next, on January 4.

After Khalid Jamil (NorthEast United) and Derrick Pereira (FC Goa), Singh, a former India midfielder who has been captain at both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, will be the third Indian coach in the 11-team Indian Super League (ISL), the country's highest football league.

Also leaving was Diaz's deputy Angel Garcia. Both have left due to "personal reasons", the club said. "We thank Jose and Angel for their contribution and support to the team in the ongoing season. I wish both of them the best for future endeavours," said club CEO Sivaji Samaddar.

ATK Mohun Bagan and head coach Antonio Habas parted ways and the club got Juan Ferrando at FC Goa to jump ship and join. SC East Bengal thus are the third team to change coaches this term.

Under the Spaniard Diaz, SC East Bengal could not register a win in eight games this season. They have lost four and drawn four. Diaz, a former Real Madrid reserves team coach, has said the team didn't have enough quality.

"For the moment, it is what it is. We don't have enough quality for playing these kinds of matches; mainly in the set pieces we are losing the positions. Our job is working out with the squad and fixing it. At the moment we don't have enough quality to play matches in the Indian Super League," he had said after losing 4-6 to Odisha FC.

