Italy's national soccer team coach Luciano Spalletti says he's getting fired

ROME — Italy's national soccer team coach Luciano Spalletti announced Sunday that he is being fired and will leave after Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Moldova. HT Image

The move comes two days after Italy lost 3-0 at Norway in its opening qualifier — already raising the prospect that the four-time champion Azzurri could fail for the third consecutive time to qualify for the World Cup.

“Last night I had a conversation with the president and he told me that I would be fired,” Spalletti said in a pre-match news conference at Italy’s training center. “I didn’t have any intention on and I would have preferred to stay on. But it’s a sacking and I realize that.”

The federation did not immediately name a replacement for Spalletti, although after Monday Italy doesn't play again until September.

Spalletti was hired in August 2023 when Roberto Mancini unexpectedly left to take over Saudi Arabia’s national team. Spalletti was given a three-year contract through the 2026 World Cup.

Spalletti’s first major tournament ended with a disappointing 2-0 loss to Switzerland in the round of 16 of last year’s European Championship.

Then Italy was eliminated from the Nations League quarterfinals after conceding an embarrassing goal to Germany earlier this year — which meant that the Azzurri entered a five-team World Cup qualifying group featuring Erling Haaland’s Norway instead of a four-team group in which the highest-ranked nation is Slovakia.

Winning the group is the only way to ensure direct qualification to next year’s tournament in North America. The second-placed team goes into the playoffs, the stage where four-time champion Italy was eliminated by Sweden and North Macedonia and ruled out of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, respectively.

Having started qualifying late, Italy has zero points and trails group leader Norway by nine points.

What’s more, key defender Francesco Acerbi — the center back who was supposed to mark Haaland — turned down the callup for the Norway and Moldova matches.

“I’ve always taken on this job as a service to the nation and I will do everything I can to help the future of the national team,” Spalletti said. “I’ll come to a contract resolution after tomorrow night. … I had all the support possible concerning the choices I wanted to make. But the results didn’t come.”

___ soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.