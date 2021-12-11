It'll take a decade for Indian women’s football team to play World Cup: Bembem Devi

Indian women's football has come a long way but it will take another decade to qualify for the FIFA World cup, feels former national captain Bembem Devi here.

While speaking on the second day of Kalinga Literature Festival here, Bembem said the men's football in the country has been strengthened due to participation of corporate and private players.

"Also there is lack of awareness about sports which has been a major hindrance to attract talents," said Bembem, a Padmashree awardee.

Joining the event, former MP and editor Tathagat Satpathy said every ruler on this earth has destroyed the history of previous rulers as it is the nature of power.

"Be it BJD in Odisha or the NDA at the centre, each of them had tried to remove history of previous rulers. This (attitude) is with everyone, across the party lines," he said while talking about intolerance in regimes.

