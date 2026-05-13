Jose Mourinho in final stages of Real Madrid return as Los Blancos eye dramatic reset amid chaos

Real Madrid are heading toward another turbulent end to the season, with reports suggesting a possible return for Jose Mourinho is gaining traction amid growing instability at the club. The Los Blancos have now gone two consecutive seasons without a trophy, a barren run that has intensified scrutiny on performances both on and off the pitch. Internal dressing-room issues have further added to the pressure, leaving the club under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Jose Mourino is expected to join Real Madrid next season. (AFP)

Their struggles were underlined once again on Sunday when FC Barcelona secured a 2-0 win in the Clásico at Camp Nou to wrap up back-to-back La Liga titles with three games still remaining. In Europe, Madrid’s campaign also ended early, with a quarter-final exit to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who stepped in after Xabi Alonso’s departure in January, is widely expected to leave at the end of the season. With uncertainty surrounding the dugout, Mourinho’s name has once again emerged as a serious option for a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu. According to a report on the BBC, Mourinho is in the final stage of negotiations with Los Blancos for a sensational return.

A clause in his Mourinhos' current contract at Benfica reportedly allows him to leave for €3 million (£2.6m) within 10 days of the club's final match of the season. Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, during which he won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, marking a highly successful spell in charge.

Perez not resigning Meanwhile, Florentino Perez confirmed on Tuesday that he will not step down as club president, instead calling a board election after a turbulent season in which the storied Real Madrid ended without silverware. The 79-year-old long-serving president had unexpectedly called a press conference, triggering widespread speculation in the Spanish media. Reports had suggested a possible return of Mourinho or even a potential leadership change at the top. However, Perez moved to shut down the rumours, reaffirming his position while setting the stage for an election within the club’s hierarchy.

When asked about speculation linking Mourinho, who managed the club between 2010 and 2013, with a return, Perez was non-committal.

"We are not at that stage of the proceedings. We are at the stage of ensuring that Real Madrid belongs to its members. I'm not going to talk about coaches or players and I won't talk about sporting matters," Perez said.