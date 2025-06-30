Kane double fires Bayern into Club World Cup last eight

Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich overcame determined resistance from Flamengo to book their place in the Club World Cup quarter-finals with an entertaining 4-2 victory on Sunday. HT Image

Vincent Kompany's side will now play European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Atlanta on Saturday for a place in the last four.

Flamengo, backed by a huge and passionate following at Hard Rock Stadium, bow out of the tournament despite a performance of real determination from Filipe Luis's team.

It took just six minutes for Bayern to grab the lead when Joshua Kimmich whipped in a corner and Flamengo defender Erick Pulgar's header flashed into his own net off the far post.

Four minutes later and Bayern had doubled their advantage. Dayot Upamecano won the ball inside Flamengo's half and fed Harry Kane whose low shot deflected off Leo Ortiz and rattled into the bottom corner.

The German champions looked like they were going to run away with the game but the three-times Copa Libertadores champions were able to find a foothold in the game.

Luiz Araujo forced Manuel Neuer into action with a dangerous snap shot and then the winger went close again with a shot on the turn which flew just wide of the post.

Flamengo were rewarded for their efforts in the 33rd minute when after the dangerous Araujo played the ball in from the left, the ball fell to Gerson who unleashed a thunderbolt which rocketed past Neuer to bring the bulk of the 60,914 crowd to their feet.

But all that good work from the Rio team was undone four minutes before the break when Araujo's poor clearance landed straight at the feet of Leon Goretzka who had the time and space to settle himself before, from over 20 yards out, placing his shot into the corner to make it 3-1.

Flamengo came out determined to respond once again and they reduced the deficit again in the 55th minute when Michael Olise handled a cross from Giorgian de Arrascaeta at close range.

It was the kind of tough call that has become normal in the modern game and former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho took advantage of the opportunity with an ice-cool conversion.

But for all Flamengo's energy, they lacked composure and quality at key moments in the final third something that could never be said about Bayern.

The contest was finally settled in the 73rd minute when Konrad Laimer won the ball in midfield and fed Kimmich who in turn slipped the ball through to Kane who confidently beat Agustin Rossi with one of his trademark precision and power drives.

