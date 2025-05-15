Last-day drama for Dutch soccer league with PSV Eindhoven somehow ahead of Ajax

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands — How exactly PSV Eindhoven leads the Eredivisie ahead of the last round on Sunday has left players and fans in disbelief. HT Image

Wild celebrations in PSV’s stadium followed a 4-1 win over Heracles, helped by two first-half goals from United States midfielder Malik Tillman. All PSV supporters who stayed in their seats late Wednesday watched their cellphones for updates on fast-faltering leader Ajax’s game at Groningen.

Then it came. Ajax gave up a goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time to draw 2-2 and extend its winless streak to four games that erased a nine-point lead in the Dutch standings.

Tillman and his teammates, including U.S. defender Sergiño Dest, cavorted around the field to share a euphoric moment for the defending Dutch champion.

Just like that, PSV’s one-point deficit to Ajax in the live standings became a one-point lead with one more game on Sunday.

The magic number is “90 9” in the final week.

Last Sunday, PSV’s title chance hung by a thread when it trailed by two goals after 10 minutes at third-placed Feyenoord. The score was tied before Noa Lang’s goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time sealed a 3-2 win.

Ajax then slumped to a 3-0 loss at home to mid-table NEC Nijmegen, setting up more late drama Wednesday.

PSV, coached by former Ajax boss Peter Bosz, tops the standings for the first time since February in a title race that looked over three weeks ago.

A run of six straight wins for PSV put pressure on the storied Amsterdam club now looking at a historic season-ending collapse in 35-year-old coach Francesco Farioli’s first season.

Farioli seemed to have ensured a renaissance season for Ajax after a chaotic 2023-24 that ended with no trophies and 35 points behind champion PSV.

On Sunday, PSV plays at Sparta Rotterdam, kicking off at the same time as Ajax hosts Twente.

If there is a consolation for Ajax, both former European champions will finish in the top two places and go direct to the lucrative Champions League next season.

Only one will have a trophy to show for this season.

