Le Bris hails Sunderland's 'impossible' promotion to Premier League

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris claimed his side's promotion to the Premier League was "impossible to predict" as they clinched a dramatic 2-1 win against Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final. HT Image

In his first season in charge, Le Bris revitalised a team that finished 16th last term and led them back to the top-flight after an eight-year absence.

Sunderland's promotion was sealed in the most remarkable fashion as Tommy Watson struck in the fifth minute of stoppage-time in the 19-year-old's final appearance before joining Brighton in the close-season.

The Black Cats had trailed to Tyrese Campbell's first-half goal at Wembley on Saturday.

But Eliezer Mayenda equalised with 14 minutes left before Watson bagged the priceless winner.

It was an astonishing twist to the single richest match in world football as Sunderland hit the jackpot with a promotion worth an estimated £200 million in increased revenue.

"It was impossible to predict. Last season Sunderland were so inconstant, so my job was to give the methodology to bring this consistency," Le Bris said.

A contentious VAR call denied United a goal that would have put them two up before half-time.

Harrison Burrows' strike was ruled out after his team-mate Vini Sousa was judged to have interfered with the view of goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland made the most of that escape to book their return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017, ending a bleak period that included four years in League One.

"We need talented players, we need strong connections between them. I think they deserve this," said Le Bris, who was a surprise appointment by Sunderland last year after being relegated with French club Lorient.

"They worked so well together. This game is a good example of the season."

Le Bris added that he had no doubt about including Watson in his squad and throwing him on in the closing stages despite his impending move to Brighton.

"It was clear in our mind and in his mind that he is still a Sunderland player and the squad accepted this decision as well, knowing that he's a good player and he can help," he said.

United led the Championship at the end of March before suffering a late collapse that allowed Burnley and Leeds to clinch automatic promotion.

The Blades have now lost four Championship finals in their history, failing to win promotion from the second and third tier play-offs in 10 attempts.

It is the worst play-off record in English football and boss Chris Wilder admitted their latest failure would sting for months.

"It's going to take quite a while to get over this one," he said. "We're going to have to suffer and go through the pain.

"They're big boys and they've got to get over it if they're going to have decent careers."

Wilder was frustrated by the VAR decision that went against his side in the first half, adding: "I don't think the goalkeeper saves it. I don't think he gets anywhere near it."

smg/ea

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.