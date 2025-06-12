Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
Leroy Sané bids Bayern fans goodbye ahead of a likely move to Galatasaray

AP |
Jun 12, 2025 06:33 PM IST

ISTANBUL — Germany winger Leroy Sané posted an emotional farewell message to Bayern Munich fans on Thursday as he nears a move to Galatasaray on a free transfer.

The Turkish league champion confirmed on social media late Wednesday that Sané arrived in Istanbul for negotiations.

“After 5 intense years here in Munich, I’ve decided to start a new chapter in the upcoming season," Sané wrote on Instagram. "I’m incredibly proud to have worn the jersey of the best and biggest club in Germany for over 200 matches and will always cherish the titles we’ve won together.”

Sané's contract with Bayern expires at the end of the month, though he has been included in Bayern's squad for the Club World Cup in the U.S.

Talks on a possible extension dragged on through the season without a resolution, even as Bayern reached agreements on new contracts with teammates like Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich.

A five-year stay will end at Bayern, which signed Sané in 2020 for a reported fee of just under 50 million euros after a lengthy pursuit of the then-Manchester City player.

During his time in Munich, he's won the Bundesliga four times, but has faced criticism in recent seasons for a perceived lack of consistency, especially in European games. Sané scored 13 times in 45 games across all competitions for Bayern this season but only one of those goals came in the Champions League.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

