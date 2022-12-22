Lionel Messi's face on banknotes? Argentina plans ultimate tribute to GOAT after FIFA World Cup triumph

Lionel Messi has been the toast of the town not just in Argentina but almost the entire globe after the talismanic footballer led the South American giants to their third World Cup glory in Qatar on Sunday. And if reports are to believed, Argentina are even considering to put his face on a new 1000 peso bill.

As per a report in El Financiero, a Mexican national daily, the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina plans to mark the historic feat and have been working on ideas, following the team's 4-2 shootout win against France in the final.

The mock-ups of the proposed currency note has already gone viral on social media, with fans eagerly hoping to see it in circulation.

The report also mentioned that the 1000 peso bill was specifically chosen because it begins with the number 10 and coincides with Messi's Argentina jersey number.

The mock-ups shows Messi's face in one side, while ‘La Scaloneta’, the team's nickname, will be written on the other side. The name has been associated with the Argentina men's national team after Lionel Scaloni took charge following Jorge Sampaoli's exit back in 2018. Under Scaloni, Argentina won the 2021 Copa America, the first ever Finalissima at Wembley Stadium and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Argentina have seen such tribute to their World Cup stars. Back in 1978 when the country first won the World Cup, they had issued commemorative coins in tribute.

After wrapping up the World Cup with seven goals and three assists, Messi was awarded with the Golden Ball. The footballer is currently rejoicing the triumph in Argentina, where the team was welcomed with millions of people swamping the capital Buenos Aires to participate in the celebration.

