Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Luiz Araujo leads Flamengo to a 2-0 win over Esperance at Club World Cup

AP |
Jun 17, 2025 11:22 AM IST

Luiz Araujo leads Flamengo to a 2-0 win over Esperance at Club World Cup

PHILADELPHIA — Luiz Araujo and Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored to lead Flamengo over Esperance 2-0 on Monday night in the Club World Cup.

HT Image
HT Image

After the Brazilian team dominated possession for 17 minutes, de Arrascaeta opened the scoring off a cross from Araujo.

Araujo scored in the 70th from an assist by Jorginho, a 33-year-old midfielder who left Arsenal ahead the tournament Jorginho was a 2021 Club World Cup champion with Chelsea.

Lincoln Financial Field brimmed with energy for the entire thanks to 25,797 Flamengo and Esperance fans, well short of the 67,594 capacity.

In the 66th minute, Esperance had a chance to tie the score with a counterattack led by Youcef Belaili, but Agustin Rossi made a crucial save to keep Flamengo in the lead.

Flamengo put itself in good position in Group D heading into matches against Chelsea on Friday and Los Angeles FC on June 24. Esperance needs to rebound against LA on Friday and Chelsea on June 24 if it hopes to advance.

“We’re very happy because the fans made a great effort to be here, and we were able to repay them with a victory." — Flamengo goalkeeper Agustin Rossi.

“Our fans are used to traveling. They're always with us, they always push with us. We thank them and ask them to stay with us for the upcoming games. We will try to do everything we can to make them happy.” — Esperance defender Mohamed Wael Derbali.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Luiz Araujo leads Flamengo to a 2-0 win over Esperance at Club World Cup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On