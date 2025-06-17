Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
Man Utd CEO Berrada sticking to 2028 Premier League title aim

AFP |
Jun 17, 2025 02:49 PM IST

Man Utd CEO Berrada sticking to 2028 Premier League title aim

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada is sticking to his ambitious target of winning the Premier League in 2028 to mark the club's 150th anniversary despite a historically bad season for Ruben Amorim's team.

The 20-time English champions endured their worst top-flight campaign since they were relegated in 1973/74, finishing 15th, 42 points behind champions Liverpool.

They also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham, meaning they will have no European football next season.

Berrada told staff of his "Project 150" vision in September last year, setting out his aim to win the Premier League and the Women's Super League titles in 2028.

While United's men's team have a mountain to climb, the women's side, who have never won the WSL, will have to dislodge Chelsea, who have won the past six titles.

United finished third in the WSL, 16 points behind champions Chelsea, who also beat them in the FA Cup final.

But Berrada, formerly chief football operations officer at Manchester City, believes a double title success within three years is possible, despite the huge challenges.

"It's establishing a series of targets within a timeframe so we can focus our efforts and energy on that goal," he said in an interview with the United We Stand fanzine, to be published on Wednesday.

"Can the team win the Premier League title by 2028? Of course.

"We've just finished 15th and it seems an impossible task. But why not aim for it? Why not do everything in our power?"

United, in three years' time, will mark 150 years since the club were founded as Newton Heath in 1878.

They have not been crowned English champions since Alex Ferguson's final season in charge in 2012/13 but Berrada remains confident.

"I firmly believe we can do it," he said. "We have two or three summer windows to build a team to start competing to win the Premier League."

Manchester United

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
