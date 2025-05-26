Maresca blasts critics after Chelsea qualify for Champions League

Enzo Maresca launched a foul-mouthed rant at Chelsea's critics after his team qualified for the Champions League with a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday. HT Image

Levi Colwill's 50th-minute tap-in booked Chelsea's return to Europe's elite club competition after a two-year absence.

The Blues finished fourth in the Premier League, shattering seventh-placed Forest's own bid for a top five berth.

Chelsea can complete a memorable first season in charge for Maresca by beating Real Betis in Wednesday's UEFA Conference League final in Poland.

They are aiming to become the first team to win all three UEFA competitions after their past success in the Champions League and Europa League.

Despite Chelsea's relative success, criticism has never been far away for Maresca, whose conservative tactics have been jeered by frustrated fans at times.

Having led the youngest team in Premier League history into the Champions League, Maresca was happy to shove the taunts back down his critics' throats.

"I didn't have any doubt, to be honest, about the players, I said that the doubt was from outside," he said.

"All the ones that think they are the answer, or all the ones that they are the truth, they were saying that we are too young, we are not good enough.

"They were saying that we were not able to win on this pitch because we are too young, because we are not experienced.

"Unfortunately for them, they'll be all wrong, the ones that think they are the truth and they have the answer for everything.

"In English we say 'F Off' to all of them. The players, they deserve that, I have said before, they have been fantastic."

The defiant Maresca, who was hired from Leicester after winning promotion last year and is in only his second season as a manager, maintained his combative blast as he demanded respect for Chelsea's top five finish.

"Manchester City lost here. Arsenal drew here. Liverpool drew here. Chelsea won. It's not easy. The players, they show how good they are," he said.

"We are in business where the people judge us because of the results, and today, in case we were not able to win the game, probably all of you judge this season a disaster, but it was not a disaster."

Forest had to win and hope other results went their way to reach the Champions League for the first time since 1980-81.

Despite Newcastle and Aston Villa losing, Forest will play in the third-tier UEFA Conference League next season.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side were able to win only one of their last five games, but the Portuguese said the season was a success.

"When you look back at all of the season, I think it's a good season. We have been able to improve many things in our team and we have a good platform," he said.

"We should be proud of the way we have a group of people who want to help each other to improve, including through bad times like today. We stick together.

"We are disappointed. But in a couple of hours you will look back and realise it's been good.

"They gave it their all. That's why I say we should be proud. Now we have to rest, and deservedly so."

