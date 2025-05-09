Maresca ready for Chelsea's 'huge' Newcastle test

Enzo Maresca has backed Chelsea's revitalised midfield to make the difference in Sunday's crucial clash with top five rivals Newcastle. HT Image

Maresca named an unchanged starting line-up for successive Premier League games for the first time in six months as champions Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by the Blues last weekend.

The return of Romeo Lavia, who has started consecutive matches for the first time since November after missing virtually all of last season, has been vital to Chelsea's ability to control the midfield battle.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are playing their best football since arriving at Stamford Bridge, with the latter this week named the club's player of the season.

With a solid foundation behind him, Chelsea forward Cole Palmer finally looked back to his best as he ended his long goal drought against Liverpool.

Maresca believes the midfield engine room could hold the key to victory at St James' Park, with Newcastle's charge to fourth place inspired by the form of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

"Absolutely, yes. Against Liverpool we repeated the first XI after six months. It's important when you can continue with the same players," Maresca said.

"We have Romeo back fit, Moises is doing well, Enzo and Cole are doing well. Newcastle also have Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Murphy, Willock. They have different kinds of players. I expect for sure a huge game."

Fifth-placed Chelsea go into Sunday's game behind Newcastle only on goals scored, with both sides knowing a win will be a huge boost in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Maresca's men, who will face Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final, have hit form at just the right moment, winning six of their last nine league games.

But whatever the result on Sunday, their destiny will likely still rest on their final two fixtures, at home to Manchester United and away to top five rivals Nottingham Forest.

Asked whether Newcastle's attacking style could play into Chelsea's hands, Maresca said: "I hope so. We've played games against teams who play a low block, against teams that try to be aggressive, and we made some good games in both situations."

