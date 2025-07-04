Darling of England's coronation as European champions three years ago, Beth Mead is back among the goals ahead of Euro 2025 after the toughest moments of her career on and off the field. Mead eyes Euros repeat for England after emotional rollercoaster

Mead became a household name after her six goals on home soil led the Lionesses to England's sole major tournament victory in the men's or women's game since 1966.

But even that moment of elation was tinged with the emotion of her mother's battle with cancer.

June Mead's diagnosis with ovarian cancer a year before the Euros provided her daughter with a "motivation I never knew that I had", the Arsenal forward later revealed.

"People on the outside just saw me breaking all these records, winning all these awards," Mead told the Players' Tribune.

"Mum was on such a high watching me that season. I think for all of us, football was our anchor. It was the one thing that was distracting us, and giving us so much joy.

"We rode that wave into the Euros - that whole July just absolutely flying, into the final, into lifting the trophy."

Mead was still coming to terms with her newfound fame when she was shaken by the news her mother's cancer had spread.

A few months later Mead suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury an all too common occurence in the women's game that would cost her a place in England's run to a first ever World Cup final in 2023.

What appeared her lowest moment, Mead now reflects on as a blessing.

Her injury allowed the 30-year-old to move back home to the coastal town of Whitby in England's north-east to spend time with her mum in the final weeks before she died in January 2023.

It took another nine months for Mead to return to action on the field and much longer to find the form that guaranteed her a place back in the Arsenal and England side.

But the seeds of a return to brighter days were sown in those difficult times.

Mead recalls seeing up to 30 Arsenal players and staff at her mum's funeral having got up at 4.30am to make the five-hour drive from London.

"They rallied around me and we found that strength together," she added. "We held onto each other. Held so many different emotions for each other. And that's what a family does."

The spirit of Arsenal's band of sisters had its reward last month when they stunned the all-conquering Barcelona to win the Champions League in Lisbon.

Mead was central to that success. It was her moment of magic that split the Barca defence to tee up Stina Blackstenius for the only goal.

Mead has also re-established herself as a key part of the England side aiming to retain their title at the Euros in Switzerland.

Mead has scored three times in her last four caps.

"When you win things, you're more hungry to do it again, she said.

"I would wish more than anything for myself and for the team to be able to play like I did the last Euros. I'll do my very best to be able to get that level again."

England's defence begins with a tough opener against France on Saturday before Mead will face off against her partner, Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema in their second match in Group D.

Mead described that draw as "inevitable" but is focused on firing England to glory once again.

"Obviously we want each other to do well but not against each other!"

