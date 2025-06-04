Messi back with Argentina and Ancelotti debuts with Brazil in South American World Cup qualifying

SAO PAULO — Brazil's new coach Carlo Ancelotti is getting a little help from his old friend Casemiro as he prepares for his debut in South American World Cup qualifying at Ecuador. Meanwhile star Lionel Messi is expected to play Thursday for Argentina at Chile after a seven-month absence. HT Image

Veteran midfielder Casemiro, who has had success with the Italian coach at Real Madrid, is likely to be a starter in a match Thursday that could ease the pressure on Brazil, currently in fourth position in the standings. A home win could also put Ecuador close to its berth in the World Cup.

The 37-year Messi seems to be in shape to return for Argentina. His most recent game for the World Cup champions was in November 2024. A muscle injury prevented him from playing in the March doubleheader, in which Lionel Scaloni’s team secured its spot to defend its title.

Argentina leads the round-robin competition with 31 points in 14 matches. Ecuador , Uruguay , Brazil , Paraguay , and Colombia could secure direct births this month. The seventh-place team, which will advance to an international playoff, could be Venezuela , Bolivia or even Peru and Chile .

Also on Thursday, Paraguay will host Uruguay. Friday's matches are Colombia vs. Peru and Venezuela against Bolivia.

Ancelotti has been very communicative with returning players Casemiro and striker Richarlison.

Both players were in Brazil's starting lineup in the 15 minutes allowed for journalists to watch practice at the Corinthians training ground in Sao Paulo. Next week, Brazil will prepare at the same venue for the match against Paraguay.

Raphinha, who is suspended for the game in Guayaquil, will return to the team next week.

Defender Alexsandro, who also hopes to have his national team debut this month, said he was excited about Ancelotti's interest in long conversations with his players. The Italian is still learning Portuguese, but managed to get his message across in Spanish, the Lille player added.

“I saw after our trainings he is very communicative, always asking questions, willing to know more, giving tips. That's important for us to grow, get all the experience and the achievements he has,” Alexsandro said Tuesday. “We need to take this to the next few matches, qualify and get to the World Cup.”

Defender Marquinhos, who had his first training with Ancelotti on Tuesday after lifting the Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, said Ancelotti's arrival will boost Brazil's chances to add a sixth star to its crest.

“You can see that the arrival of our coach brings this energy for the start, it is about something new coming. This short run until the World Cup, having this energy, it will be very important," Marquinhos said.

Messi’s return will add to three new faces Argentina is expected to feature against Chile, if their first training session was an indication. Defenders Kevin Lomónaco and Mariano Troilo , and striker Franco Mastantuono, the 17-year-old River Plate targeted by major European clubs, are likely to get tested.

Scaloni will have to decide who will replace defender Nicolás Otamendi, who is suspended for the match at the National Stadium in Santiago. His main options are Leonardo Balerdi and Facundo Medina.

Suspensions and injuries will also force Argentina to change its midfield. Alexis Mac Allister was ruled out, while Enzo Fernández and Leandro Paredes are suspended. Frequent starter Rodrigo De Paul is expected to be joined by Giovanni Lo Celso and Exequiel Palacios.

