More to life than football, says Klopp after Liverpool parade crash

Liverpool's beloved former manager Jurgen Klopp said there are more "serious things in the world than football" after car ploughed into supporters at the end of a parade to celebrate the club's Premier League title triumph. HT Image

A 53-year-old man from the Liverpool area has been held by police on suspicion of attempted murder and taking drugs after 65 people were injured in Monday's shocking scenes.

Klopp, who left the English giants a year ago, was in attendance for the parade.

It was the first chance the club and supporters had to celebrate a title triumph together for 35 years as the 2019/20 league won by Klopp's side came during a period of restrictions on public gatherings due to Covid-19.

"The mood was incredible and from one second to the other, everything changed because we then learned again there are more serious things in the world than football," Klopp when being presented with an award by the League Managers' Association.

"Thoughts and prayers go definitely to the, as far as I know right now, to the injured people, but to the families, of course, as well.

"It should have been one of the greatest days in the history of the city, after a long, long time, because we didn't have the opportunity to do that the last time."

Liverpool boss Arne Slot withdrew from the same event, where he was due to pick up a manager of the year award, out of respect for the victims.

In the shock that followed the incident, even Liverpool's fiercest rivals Manchester United, Everton and Manchester City were among the clubs to offer their support to the Premier League champions and their fans.

"Football is and always should be a game built on rivalry, but it is also a great source of comradeship, especially at times like this," Slot said in a statement.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services and other authorities in Liverpool who swung into action as soon as the incident happened.

"Along with the supporters and bystanders who helped one another in an hour of need, I think everyone involved in the aftermath deserves the gratitude of all of us."

Police said in a press conference on Tuesday 11 of the injured remained in hospital in a stable condition.

kca/iwd

Manchester United

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.