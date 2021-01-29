Napoli beats Spezia 4-2 to reach Italian Cup semifinals
Defending champion Napoli scored four times in the first half to beat Spezia 4-2 and reach the Italian Cup semifinals.
Gennaro Gattuso's side will face Atalanta in the two-legged semifinals. Atalanta beat Lazio 3-2 on Wednesday.
The other semifinal pits Juventus against Inter Milan.
Napoli took the lead with less than five minutes on the clock. Piotr Zieliński's effort was deflected onto the bar and the ball was then rolled across for Kalidou Koulibaly to score with a backheeled flick from close range.
Zieliński then set up goals for Hirving Lozano and Matteo Politano before Eljif Elmas capped an impressive first-half performance when he slotted in Lorenzo Insigne's cross five minutes from the break.
Spezia briefly threatened a comeback as Emmanuel Gyasi and Gennaro Acampora scored within three minutes of each other midway through the second half. Diego Demme hit the post for Napoli late on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Napoli beats Spezia 4-2 to reach Italian Cup semifinals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tuchel targets titles but says nobody expects him to last long at Chelsea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool get back on track with win at Tottenham
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo reportedly breaks coronavirus rules on 2-day break
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Frenkie de Jong making big strides in Barcelona's midfield
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester United condemn racist abuse of players on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal unsure if Aubameyang will be ready to face Manchester United
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Churchill Brothers aim to extend lead atop I-League table
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-League: Indian Arrows aim to grab points against Chennai City FC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIFA unveils education program to combat player abuse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AFC Women's Asian Cup in India to be held from Jan 20 to Feb 6 next year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mourinho not expecting Alli to leave in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus, Atalanta reach Italian Cup semifinals
- Alvaro Morata and Gianluca Frabotta scored first-half goals for Juventus while Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa added late strikes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi leads Barca to Copa comeback win over Rayo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tuchel's 1st game as Chelsea coach ends in 0-0 draw v Wolves
- The German coach was hired on Tuesday as the replacement for the fired Frank Lampard, giving him just one training session to get his methods over to the players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox