Pina fires Spain past England into Nations League semis

Super-sub Claudia Pina struck twice as Spain came from behind to beat England 2-1 on Tuesday in a heavyweight clash and reach the women's Nations League semi-finals.

The world champions won Group A3 by five points from Euro 2022 winners England, who could have progressed themselves with a victory at the RCDE Stadium on the outskirts of Barcelona.

Alessia Russo stroked Sarina Wiegman's side ahead after 22 minutes but Pina's brace off the bench in the second half booked the holders' ticket to the final four in October.

Spain and England will be the favourites to lift the Euros trophy this summer in Switzerland and after a narrow defeat at Wembley in February, Montse Tome's side flexed their muscles by outclassing the Lionesses.

Featuring seven Barcelona players, who finished as Champions League final runners-up last week, and one winner in Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey, Spain started the stronger.

They almost took the lead after three minutes but Hannah Hampton made a superb reflex save to deny Esther Gonzalez from close range.

The Chelsea goalkeeper was under the spotlight after Mary Earps' shock decision to retire from international football ahead of the Euros this summer and swiftly offered evidence of why she is England's number one.

Despite the hosts' dominance they could not find a way in front and England capitalised.

Niamh Charles got away with a slight foul on Salma Paralluelo inside her own half which enabled England to spring forward.

Former Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh guided a superb ball through for Russo to chase and the Arsenal forward stroked home clinically.

Spain protested about Charles' challenge to no avail and were left outraged when the left-back then blatantly handled the ball in her area without punishment.

With no VAR available, Spain's complaints were dismissed, much to their frustration.

Gonzalez fired another effort narrowly over as La Roja looked to pull level, but England grew comfortable and held their own until half-time.

Spain, who beat England in the 2023 World Cup final, found a way back through substitute Pina.

Patri Guijarro won the ball on the edge of the box and fed her Barcelona team-mate, introduced just two minutes earlier for Paralluelo.

Pina drifted forward before flashing a quick shot across Hampton to equalise.

Better was yet to come from the 23-year-old Barca attacker who has been in lethal form this season, finishing as the top goalscorer in the Champions League.

Pina bagged her second from the edge of the box 10 minutes later, with a shot which crashed in off the post past the helpless Hampton.

Wiegman's England never seemed capable of wrestling the momentum away from a Spain side that began to cruise, starving the visitors of the ball.

Gonzalez missed another good chance to find the net after a fine piece of control by Pina, who teed up the veteran striker.

England were exhausted, run ragged by Spain's pressing, and beyond missing out on the Nations League will be left with some concerns ahead of the European Championship defence this summer.

