Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow punted plans to purchase a $3 million replica of the Batmobile following a home burglary last season. Post-burglary, Bengals QB called audible on Batmobile buy

The Cincinnati star revealed his level of concern and the lingering emotional toll of the break-in on the latest season of "Quarterback," a documentary streaming on Netflix.

The home Burrow purchased for $7.5 million in 2023 is still listed in his name, but he discussed the reality of having his address made public during an investigation into the episode. The break-in took place one week after Burrow disclosed he was purchasing the Batmobile on a Monday night while the Bengals were visiting the Dallas Cowboys.

"We'll see if I end up moving or not," Burrow said in a conversation with then-defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in one segment of the show. "Now the whole world knows where I live now. But that hasn't been very fun to deal with."

A security guard and a woman later revealed to be social media influencer Olivia Ponton were present at the time of the Monday night 911 call to police, who were first alerted by the woman's mother of the apparent crisis. The 22-year-old in the home told police she was an employee of Burrow's and was able to share information about missing items.

A grand jury indicted multiple alleged perpetrators connected to what investigators said was a large criminal network targeting professional athletes.

Burrow told "Hard Knocks" and "Quarterback" producers that he canceled the purchase of the showy Batmobile.

"I just get very uncomfortable. My life is very public," he said. "That comes with the job, but there's certain parts of your life that are yours. Your house is one of those."

