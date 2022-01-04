Premier League: Defender Thiago Silva extends Chelsea contract by one year

Defender Thiago Silva's time at Chelsea will continue into the 2022/23 season after the Brazilian extended his contract by one year, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Silva enjoyed a thoroughly successful start to life at Stamford Bridge, which included winning the Champions League for the first time in his career having joined Paris Saint-Germain FC in the summer of 2020.

He has already racked up 22 appearances this campaign, showcasing his customary composure and reading of the game in the heart of our defence. The 37-year-old also opened the scoring in the Blues' away fixtures at Tottenham and West Ham, and added the Super Cup to his collection after triumph in Belfast.

After putting pen to paper on contract, Thiago Silva in a statement said: "To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I'm very happy to stay for another season."

"I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina, and to Mr Abramovich for this opportunity. I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived. It's amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff, and the whole club. I'm going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world," he added.

Thiago Silva's new deal will run until the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, midway through which he will also be hoping to represent Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar having remained a regular for the Selecao in qualifying. He recently made his 100th appearance for his country, while Thiago Silva's Chelsea tally of games stands at 56 after Sunday's draw with Liverpool.

