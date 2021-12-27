Premier League reports 103 new positive COVID-19 cases

Premier League on Monday confirmed that it saw 103 new COVID-19 positive cases among the players and club staff over the course of last week (December 20-26).

In view of rising cases of Omicron, Premier League has increased testing of players and club staff to daily lateral flow and twice-weekly PCR tests.

"The Premier League's COVID-19 Emergency Measures include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as the increased testing.

The League is continuing to work with clubs to keep people safe by helping mitigate the risks of COVID-19 within their squads," stated the official Premier League release.

"We are also liaising closely with the Government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency," it stated further.

