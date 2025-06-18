Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Rayners gives Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 win over Ulsan HD in Club World Cup matchup

AP |
Jun 18, 2025 07:19 AM IST

ORLANDO, Fla. — Iqraam Rayners scored from point-blank range in the 36th minute to give Mamelodi Sundowns a 1-0 win over Ulsan HD after an hour-long weather delay in the group stage of the Club World Cup on Tuesday night.

Mamelodi was aggressive on offense in front of a crowd of fewer than 1,000 fans at the 25,500-person capacity Inter&Co stadium, but the South Korean club had the first real scoring chance of the game on a counterattack when Erick Farias missed the one-time shot just over the crossbar.

The relentless possession control from the South African team became too much for Ulsan and Rayners converted on a soft touch into the bottom-right corner.

Ulsan nearly scored the equalizer in the 80th minute as winger Matías Lacava took a dangerous shot directly in front of the Mamelodi goal, but goalkeeper Ronwen Williams stifled the chance.

With the win, Mamelodi sits atop the Group F standings with three points. Ulsan is now last in the group with zero points. Mamelodi and Ulsan continue their group stage campaigns June 21 with matches against Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense respectively.

“It’s not easy to achieve victories. Today, I think we released a lot of energy in the right way.” — Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns manager.

“We couldn't garner the victory or score any points. Even though we didn't accomplish all the objectives, I believe we had a satisfactory result. Under very difficult conditions, our players did their best.” — Kim Pan-gon, Ulsan HD manager.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
