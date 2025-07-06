Gonzalo Garcia rewarded his coach's faith in him with the opening goal to help Real Madrid to a wild-ending 3-2 win against Borussia Dortmund in East Rutherford, N.J. on Saturday afternoon to advance to the semifinals of the Club World Cup. Real Madrid holds off hard-charging Borussia Dortmund to earn semi-final berth

Real Madrid will play Paris Saint-Germain in the same city on Wednesday.

With superstar Kylian Mbappe gradually recovering from an illness, coach Xabi Alonso elected to instead start the 21-year-old Garcia and he scored his fourth goal of the Club World Cup in the 10th minute.

Fran Garcia, no relation, made it 2-0 in the 20th.

Then it got crazy. Dortmund's Max Beier cut the lead in half in the second minute of second-half stoppage time.

Mbappe, who entered in the 67th minute, made it 3-1 in 90 4 with a spectacular side-volley but Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen was red-carded in 90 6 for a foul in the box and Serhou Guirassy converted the penalty kick in 90 8.

Dortmund had one final try and Thibaut Courtois made a great full-extension save on Marcel Sabitzer in 90 10.

The match looked fully in hand until a clearance bounced to Beier and he first-timed a strike that brushed Huijsen on the way in to make it 2-1.

Mbappe then did his thing from the left side of the 6-yard box off the second assist of the match for Guler.

Just as Real Madrid was ready to exhale, Huijsen prevented goal-scoring opportunity and Guirassy scored for the third time in two matches.

Huijsen is suspended for the semifinal.

It was left to Courtois with his diving stop at the left corner to finally seal the win.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.