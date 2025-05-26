Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Ronaldo's Al-Nassr wins appeal to put ACL qualification within reach

AP |
May 26, 2025 03:49 PM IST

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — A disappointing season for Cristiano Ronaldo could still end on an unexpected high after Al-Nassr won an appeal to be handed three points, which puts qualification for the Asian Champions League within reach.

HT Image
HT Image

The Saudi Arabia Football Federation announced the ruling Monday, hours before the final round of the Saudi Pro League season. Al-Nassr had been in fourth place and out of the running to qualify for the AFC Champions League Elite, Asia's top club competition.

But the extra three points move Al-Nassr up to third and with a chance of overtaking second-place Al-Hilal in the final round. Ronaldo's team plays Al-Fateh on Monday evening, while Al-Hilal faces Al Qadsiah.

If Al-Nassr finishes third, it would enter Asia’s second-tier competition instead.

Al-Nassr lost 2-1 to Al-Orubah in March but complained that goalkeeper Rafi Al-Ruwaili was ineligible to play in the game because he was not a full-time professional.

The Saudi Federation ruled in favor of Al-Nassr in a decision that also ensures Al-Orubah will be relegated.

Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, is the biggest star playing in Saudi Arabia but it remains unclear whether the 40-year-old forward will be back for another year at Al-Nassr as his contract expires on June 30. He has yet to win a major trophy since joining Al-Nassr in a big-money move in December 2022, but he is the leading scorer in the league this season with 24 goals.

He could reportedly join another team on loan in order to play at FIFA’s Club World Cup, the 32-team tournament which kicks off in the United States on June 14.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
