Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ruthless Stuttgart beats Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 in German Cup final

AP |
May 25, 2025 02:01 AM IST

Ruthless Stuttgart beats Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 in German Cup final

BERLIN — Four mistakes, four goals.

HT Image
HT Image

Stuttgart ruthlessly capitalized on errors in Arminia Bielefeld’s defense to win the German Cup with a 4-2 victory in the final on Saturday.

Enzo Millot scored twice and Germany forwards Nick Woltemade and Deniz Undav got the others as Stuttgart claimed its fourth German Cup win and the first since 1997.

Bielefeld, the third-division champion, was playing in the final for the first time as only the fourth representative from that division to ever reach German soccer’s end-of-season showpiece.

But there was no fairytale ending for the team’s American captain, Mael Corboz, after he helped it knock out defending champion Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals and a host of Bundesliga clubs en route to the final.

Substitute Julian Kania scored a late consolation goal, a minute before Josha Vagnoman’s own goal, to get the Bielefeld fans singing again before the end.

Both sets of supporters displayed huge choreographies before the match in front of 74,000 spectators at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, where they repeatedly ignored appeals to stop setting off pyrotechnics.

The Stuttgart players and coach Sebastian Hoeneß ran to their supporters after the final whistle to be feted with more flares and fireworks in front of masked ultras.

The cup win comes after Hoeneß led Stuttgart to second place in the Bundesliga last season. This season was complicated by Champions League participation. The team lost a club-record six home Bundesliga games in a row, but finished the season strongly with three straight wins.

Stuttgart was given a boost before the final when Germany midfielder Angelo Stiller returned after two weeks out with an ankle injury.

Stiller set up two goals as Stuttgart raced into a 3-0 lead inside the first half hour. All three goals came with Stuttgart pouncing on mistakes, with Stiller sending Woltemade on his way for the opener.

Bielefeld’s supporters consoled themselves by lighting flares, while their counterparts used the pyrotechnics to celebrate.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Ruthless Stuttgart beats Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 in German Cup final
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On