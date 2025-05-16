Soccer-Ajax hoping for a favour to salvage Dutch title bid

AMSTERDAM, - Ajax Amsterdam are still hoping they might snatch the Dutch title on Sunday after blowing a comfortable nine-point lead over the last month but now need a favour to win the league. HT Image

Ajax's dramatic 2-2 draw at Groningen in their penultimate match on Wednesday was their fourth game in a row without a win and allowed defending champions PSV Eindhoven to take a one-point lead going into the last round of fixtures.

PSV will retain the title if they beat Sparta Rotterdam away on Sunday but any other result opens the door for Ajax, captained by England international Jordan Henderson, as long as they beat Twente at home at the same time.

Sparta are managed by former Ajax coach Maurice Steijn, who they fired last season but now hope can do them a favour.

"This week proved that it is not over until the moment it is over. If football teaches us one thing, it is that anything can happen," said Ajax coach Francesco Farioli, whose side were nine points clear with five games left.

"Let's prepare ourselves to play the game of our lives on Sunday. And then let's hope that someone else does what Groningen did to us."

Groningen scored nine minutes into stoppage time in midweek to deny Ajax the win that would have left them top of the table.

Ajax’s nervy performances have been in stark contrast to a rampant PSV, whose 4-1 home win over Heracles Almelo on Wednesday was their sixth victory in a row.

“It has been crazy,” said PSV coach Peter Bosz of the turnaround after his side looked well out of the race earlier this year. “But it comes because you are dealing with people, not machines.”

He said the return from injury of American internationals Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman was a major contributory factor. “Two players that any coach would want in his side,” he added.

Feyenoord, who in March appointed Robin van Persie as coach, are sure of third place and a spot in the preliminary round of the Champions League. They finish their campaign at Heerenveen.

